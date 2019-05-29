Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : SEAT uses the most powerful computer in Spain, and the seventh in Europe, to improve the aerodynamics of its cars. Optimising aerodynamics improves safety and reduces consumption and emissions...

05/29/2019

40,000 PCs all working at the same time. That is the capacity of the MareNostrum 4 supercomputer, the most powerful in Spain and the seventh in Europe, and it is located in Barcelona, at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC). This processing power enables it to perform all kinds of simulations: from how a heart works or predictions about climate change to environmental disasters. In the case of the collaboration project with SEAT, the goal is to harness the MareNostrum 4 supercomputer's computing power, and put all 165,888 processors to use to improve our cars.

6,912 chips in a chapel: The MareNostrum 4 is housed in an old deconsecrated chapel in the North Campus of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, at 24 degrees of ambient temperature and 36% relative humidity. Oriol Lehmkuhl, a researcher at the BSC on physical and numerical models, is one of hundreds of specialists who use this supercomputer from any part of the world for their projects: 'In my field I study the combustion chambers of aircraft, perform wind turbine simulations, and in the case of my collaboration with SEAT, the impact of wheel hub geometry on the aerodynamics of its cars.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:13:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 393 M
Net income 2019 13 491 M
Finance 2019 25 474 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40
P/E ratio 2020 5,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 73 275 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.26%81 834
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.86%197 107
DAIMLER AG3.86%56 968
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.19%49 431
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.70%46 327
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.07%45 897
