Volkswagen : SEAT uses the most powerful computer in Spain, and the seventh in Europe, to improve the aerodynamics of its cars. Optimising aerodynamics improves safety and reduces consumption and emissions...

40,000 PCs all working at the same time. That is the capacity of the MareNostrum 4 supercomputer, the most powerful in Spain and the seventh in Europe, and it is located in Barcelona, at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC). This processing power enables it to perform all kinds of simulations: from how a heart works or predictions about climate change to environmental disasters. In the case of the collaboration project with SEAT, the goal is to harness the MareNostrum 4 supercomputer's computing power, and put all 165,888 processors to use to improve our cars.

6,912 chips in a chapel: The MareNostrum 4 is housed in an old deconsecrated chapel in the North Campus of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, at 24 degrees of ambient temperature and 36% relative humidity. Oriol Lehmkuhl, a researcher at the BSC on physical and numerical models, is one of hundreds of specialists who use this supercomputer from any part of the world for their projects: 'In my field I study the combustion chambers of aircraft, perform wind turbine simulations, and in the case of my collaboration with SEAT, the impact of wheel hub geometry on the aerodynamics of its cars.'