Volkswagen : SEC Sues Volkswagen Over Diesel Scandal

By William Boston and Dave Michaels

BERLIN -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen AG and Martin Winterkorn for defrauding U.S. investors in relation to the company's diesel cheating scandal, claiming the auto maker's former chief executive knew about the fraud much earlier than previously acknowledged.

The fresh civil claims and the allegation that Mr. Winterkorn was aware of the fraud as early as 2007 deal a blow to Volkswagen's effort to put the scandal behind it and rebuild its reputation in the U.S. The SEC's move could also expose the company to new fines in the U.S. and bolster the case of thousands of investors who are suing Volkswagen for damages in Germany.

A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Winterkorn and a handful of other former Volkswagen employees last year on criminal charges of fraud. Prosecutors allege the former CEO was aware of the diesel scheme in 2014, a year before U.S. authorities disclosed the matter and filed charges against Volkswagen for violating U.S. environmental law and committing fraud.

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to the charges in 2016 and has paid more than $25 billion in fines, penalties and compensation to settle criminal and civil litigation.

Now, the SEC alleges that Volkswagen defrauded bond investors, in raising billions of dollars through corporate-bond and other credit markets while making a series of deceptive claims about the environmental impact of the company's "clean diesel" fleet.

Volkswagen issued more than $13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities in the U.S. markets from April 2014 to May 2015 -- at a time when, the SEC alleges, senior executives knew that more than 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. grossly exceeded legal emissions limits. The SEC said in its complaint that failing to disclose the cars' vehicle-emissions problems in bond-offering documents defrauded investors.

"Issuers availing themselves of American capital markets must provide investors with accurate and complete information," Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the division of enforcement at the SEC, said in the statement. "As we allege, Volkswagen hid its decadelong emissions scheme while it was selling billions of dollars of its bonds to investors at inflated prices."

A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment beyond its published statement.

Volkswagen on Friday called the complaint "legally and factually flawed" and said it would contest the charges "vigorously."

"The SEC has brought an unprecedented complaint over securities sold only to sophisticated investors who were not harmed and received all payments of interest and principal in full and on time," the company said.

Mr. Winterkorn, through his attorney, declined to comment.

The former CEO stepped down under pressure in 2015, after the diesel scandal became public. He is a citizen of Germany, which doesn't extradite its citizens for trial in other countries.

The SEC charges come on top of litigation in Germany, where a class action on behalf of 3,600 Volkswagen shareholders is seeking up to EUR9 billion in damages for losses incurred when the company's shares lost half their value in the wake of the U.S. charges in 2015. Investors in Volkswagen bonds are also seeking damages in separate cases.

"It's hard to say if the SEC has uncovered something new," said Andreas Tilp, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the cases in Germany. "But this new development is helpful for our plaintiffs."

In its court filing, the SEC cited a meeting in November 2007 at which Mr. Winterkorn allegedly heard about the emissions-cheating device from two engineers. The SEC's complaint states that a Volkswagen officer in attendance, Jens Hadler, said the cars' emissions would exceed U.S. limits indicating "that future discovery of the high emissions could damage VW's reputation."

Mr. Hadler couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Volkswagen has argued that the diesel scheme was carried out by a small group of lower-level engineers without the knowledge of senior executives like Mr. Winterkorn.

In its court filing, the SEC cites evidence of meetings attended by Mr. Winterkorn as early as 2007 -- the year he became CEO -- at which, the agency said, managers discussed the difficulties they were facing in making the company's diesel engines compliant with emissions standards. Volkswagen has denied that these discussions dealt with the so-called defeat devices that were embedded in its cars to circumvent emission tests, a ploy later uncovered by U.S. regulators.

Volkswagen's lawyers had held on-and-off discussions with the SEC for the past two years, according to another person familiar with the situation. But there was little indication another legal fight was looming until Volkswagen issued its 2018 annual report this week, stating that the SEC had informed it that it may sue the company.

Michael Weinstein, a former Justice Department trial attorney and current chairman of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Department at law firm Cole Schotz, called the SEC's move unusual and predicted that there would be a drawn-out legal battle.

"The SEC is coming very late to the party," Mr. Weinstein said. "At this point, Volkswagen knows what their exposure is on the criminal side. They don't have a risk that those things will reopen, so they are going to go after the SEC aggressively."

