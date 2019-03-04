Volkswagen : Selects Partner for E-Vehicle Production Platform -Reuters

--Germany's e.GO Mobile has been signed as the first partner to use Volkswagen's modular platform for electric vehicles, Reuters reports Monday.

--Volkswagen said e.GO can use the modular platform to create electric vehicles "that complement Volkswagen's model offering," according to the report.

--Volkswagen said it will invest EUR30 billion ($34 billion) in e-mobility up to 2023, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-volkswagen-electric/volkswagen-signs-e-vehicle-startup-as-first-partner-for-production-platform-idUSKCN1QL1YY?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com