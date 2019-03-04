Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Selects Partner for E-Vehicle Production Platform -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:40pm EST

--Germany's e.GO Mobile has been signed as the first partner to use Volkswagen's modular platform for electric vehicles, Reuters reports Monday.

--Volkswagen said e.GO can use the modular platform to create electric vehicles "that complement Volkswagen's model offering," according to the report.

--Volkswagen said it will invest EUR30 billion ($34 billion) in e-mobility up to 2023, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-volkswagen-electric/volkswagen-signs-e-vehicle-startup-as-first-partner-for-production-platform-idUSKCN1QL1YY?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
02:40pVOLKSWAGEN : Selects Partner for E-Vehicle Production Platform -Reuters
DJ
10:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Newly-filled key positions in Business Area Bus at MAN Truck & Bus
AQ
04:33aVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche Cooperating in German Tax Probe
DJ
03/03Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
RE
03/01VOLKSWAGEN'S FLAGSHIP VW BRAND MISSE : Spiegel
RE
03/01VOLKSWAGEN : Audi honors 161 dealers with 2018 Magna Society Awards Winners amon..
AQ
03/01VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda aims to double sales network in India, to take up mainstream ..
AQ
03/01VOLKSWAGEN : German juggernaut may face economic jam as tariffs and Brexit loom
RE
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : The Audi e-tron GT concept
AQ
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : Norwegian Oil Fund Reduced Stake in VW by Nearly Half -FT
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 991 M
Net income 2019 13 521 M
Finance 2019 30 050 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 5,63
P/E ratio 2020 5,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 78 240 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 457
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 207
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 011
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.18%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 927
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.68%51 200
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.