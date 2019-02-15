Log in
Volkswagen : Signals Tough Year Ahead as January Sales Fall

0
02/15/2019 | 05:18am EST

By Nathan Allen

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Friday that it expects political and economic risks to hit its business this year as it reported a drop in January vehicle sales.

Global sales declined 1.8% to 882,200 vehicles in January, weighed down by declines in Asia and the Americas.

Still, the auto maker said it gained market share, despite a broadly declining global auto market. In China, sales fell 2.9% to 387,300 vehicles, while sales in North America and South America were down 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively.

Europe was a bright spot, with sales rising 0.5% to 334,400 vehicles, but Brazil posted the biggest gains, registering a 12% increase to 31,300 vehicles.

Volkswagen's head of sales, Christian Dahlheim, warned that the volatile geopolitical environment and looming economic risks would have a decisive impact on group sales, pointing specifically to challenges posed by China and Brexit in the first months of the year.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 236 B
EBIT 2018 15 039 M
Net income 2018 11 812 M
Finance 2018 24 938 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 5,96
P/E ratio 2019 5,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 72 335 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN2.12%81 655
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.09%195 625
DAIMLER7.38%59 538
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.26%54 815
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.44%50 940
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.61%49 902
