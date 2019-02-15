Volkswagen : Signals Tough Year Ahead as January Sales Fall

By Nathan Allen



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Friday that it expects political and economic risks to hit its business this year as it reported a drop in January vehicle sales.

Global sales declined 1.8% to 882,200 vehicles in January, weighed down by declines in Asia and the Americas.

Still, the auto maker said it gained market share, despite a broadly declining global auto market. In China, sales fell 2.9% to 387,300 vehicles, while sales in North America and South America were down 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively.

Europe was a bright spot, with sales rising 0.5% to 334,400 vehicles, but Brazil posted the biggest gains, registering a 12% increase to 31,300 vehicles.

Volkswagen's head of sales, Christian Dahlheim, warned that the volatile geopolitical environment and looming economic risks would have a decisive impact on group sales, pointing specifically to challenges posed by China and Brexit in the first months of the year.

