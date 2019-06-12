Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Volkswagen : Skoda Auto's May deliveries drop 6.6% on weaker Chinese market

0
06/12/2019 | 04:23am EDT
The logo of Skoda carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Global deliveries for Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, dropped by 6.6% to 104,900 vehicles in May, pulled down by a weaker overall market in China, its biggest sales destination, the company said on Wednesday.

Deliveries in China alone, which accounted for about a fifth of May deliveries, fell 31.5% year-on-year while the Czech carmaker said its European markets increased in the month.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,30
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 72 074 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 192 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.42%191 718
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.48%44 624
