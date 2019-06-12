Volkswagen : Skoda Auto's May deliveries drop 6.6% on weaker Chinese market
06/12/2019 | 04:23am EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Global deliveries for Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, dropped by 6.6% to 104,900 vehicles in May, pulled down by a weaker overall market in China, its biggest sales destination, the company said on Wednesday.
Deliveries in China alone, which accounted for about a fifth of May deliveries, fell 31.5% year-on-year while the Czech carmaker said its European markets increased in the month.