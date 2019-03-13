Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Slams the Brakes on Traton IPO, Citing Market Conditions -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) has placed on hold its initial public offering for its truck unit Traton SE, the car maker said Wednesday.

The company attributed the move to challenging market conditions, and said its management board still aimed for an IPO once they improve.

The development is unexpected as Volkswagen had already transformed its truck unit into a separate wholly-owned stock company to prepare it for a potential listing. The decision could also rattle investors, who were in favor of the IPO.

"The message from the financial market is clear: Not only are investors significantly in favor of the IPO being executed, the vast majority also believe that it should happen sooner rather than later," Evercore ISI said in a note on results of a market survey published last month.

Research from Evercore also found that a majority of investors surveyed on the issue thought VW's management, long hobbled by the emissions scandal, hinged on the timely execution of a Traton IPO.

Frankfurt-traded shares in Volkswagen were little changed on the news in late trading Wednesday. After gaining as much as 1.8% in the session, they were last up 0.9%.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
12:15pVOLKSWAGEN : Slams the Brakes on Traton IPO, Citing Market Conditions -- Update
DJ
12:13pVOLKSWAGEN : to slash up to 7,000 jobs by 2023
AQ
11:54aVOLKSWAGEN : halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
11:53aVOLKSWAGEN : VW halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
11:42aVOLKSWAGEN : Slams the Brakes on Traton IPO, Citing Market Conditions
DJ
11:39aVOLKSWAGEN : SEAT posted the best results* in its history in 2018 after increasi..
PU
11:34aVOLKSWAGEN : Traton Se Ipo
DJ
11:20aVOLKSWAGEN AG : Traton se ipo
EQ
11:00aFiat Chrysler to recall 862,520 U.S. vehicles over excess emissions
RE
11:00aFiat Chrysler to recall 862,520 U.S. vehicles over excess emissions
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 983 M
Net income 2019 13 521 M
Finance 2019 29 371 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,25
P/E ratio 2020 4,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 73 599 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN3.64%83 054
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.09%193 940
DAIMLER AG10.13%61 040
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.46%54 434
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.39%53 638
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.82%49 570
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.