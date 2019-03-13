Volkswagen : Slams the Brakes on Traton IPO, Citing Market Conditions -- Update

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) has placed on hold its initial public offering for its truck unit Traton SE, the car maker said Wednesday.

The company attributed the move to challenging market conditions, and said its management board still aimed for an IPO once they improve.

The development is unexpected as Volkswagen had already transformed its truck unit into a separate wholly-owned stock company to prepare it for a potential listing. The decision could also rattle investors, who were in favor of the IPO.

"The message from the financial market is clear: Not only are investors significantly in favor of the IPO being executed, the vast majority also believe that it should happen sooner rather than later," Evercore ISI said in a note on results of a market survey published last month.

Research from Evercore also found that a majority of investors surveyed on the issue thought VW's management, long hobbled by the emissions scandal, hinged on the timely execution of a Traton IPO.

Frankfurt-traded shares in Volkswagen were little changed on the news in late trading Wednesday. After gaining as much as 1.8% in the session, they were last up 0.9%.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini