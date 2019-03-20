Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Soccer for everybody

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Within the partnership, Volkswagen also supports fans who follow their teams to every stadium, car sharing for teams to away matches, and parents who drive their children to the soccer field every weekend. Other activities are aimed at fans and volunteers in equal measure. This commitment is bolstered by numerous sponsoring packages in various countries. Beyond the DFB, Volkswagen is a partner of the national associations of France, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Luxembourg, and the USA. In Sweden, Volkswagen is a partner of the soccer leagues. In Germany, Volkswagen is also a partner of clubs at its factories' locations: from VfL Wolfsburg and VfL Osnabrück to Hessen Kassel, Eintracht Braunschweig and FSV Zwickau. Then there is the club sponsoring of RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen. Sponsorship of VfL Wolfsburg, in particular, has a tradition which has spanned decades and was crowned by the Bundesliga championship title for the men's team in 2009. The women's team has won as many as four German championships in the past five years, and has won the UEFA Women's Champions League twice.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
11:00aVOLKSWAGEN : Soccer for everybody
PU
09:40aVOLKSWAGEN : The Chairman of Volkswagen called for better cooperation on future ..
PU
09:40aVOLKSWAGEN : 2018 was an eventful year for the MAN Group. The Company made progr..
PU
09:40aVOLKSWAGEN : Delivering 1,253,700 vehicles, ŠKODA AUTO set another record..
PU
08:57aVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche Pays Higher Year-End Bonus to Employees
DJ
08:19aBMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
RE
08:15aBMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 billion euros
RE
07:05aDIESS : “Safeguarding our future can only succeed together”
PU
06:45aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's Skoda Auto - cannot repeat 2018 pay hikes in new round of barg..
RE
05:41aEurope's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 737 M
Net income 2019 13 546 M
Finance 2019 27 130 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 5,44
P/E ratio 2020 5,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 75 618 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN6.46%85 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.82%194 824
DAIMLER AG15.14%64 173
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.10%55 843
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.41%53 941
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.86%49 930
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.