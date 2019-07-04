Volkswagen : "The smile comes automatically"

How do you add emotion to car design?

This is relatively simple: by conceiving the proportions, the design, the characteristics, the language of form in such a way that people understand them. The ID. BUGGY has an extremely sympathetic face. Just now, a lot of children were standing in front of it. They find their way here naturally because the car looks friendly towards them, not aggressive. Sympathy is of great importance. Beetle, Bulli, Buggy: these are totally sympathetic products. This also applies to the Golf, ID.3 and also the ID. BUZZ.

The most common sentence you hear from visitors here is: 'Oh, it doesn't have any doors'.

That's good. Even the original Buggy stood as an icon for freedom and carefree Californian lifestyle. The ID. BUGGY will also achieve that, once we put it on the road. Once you sit in it and drive, you immediately understand what I mean by that. It just pins the grin to your face. You can wave or shout to people at the side of the road. You can hear birds chirping and feel the wind. I can drive through the water on the beach without any rattling and smell the sea air. This is a completely new mobility and driving experience.

We are near Paris, the capital of fashion. The vehicles here are presented together with Haute Couture. What do vehicle design and fashion have in common?

There is timeless fashion that survives generations. And there is fashion that is simply fashionable, so great for a season. A firework, everyone says 'Wow' - but the following year nobody will talk about it anymore. That's not the Volkswagen way. Our path is the path of sustainability, time durability and longevity. Like a great dress that can still be taken out of the wardrobe after a few years and still looks fantastic. That's what it's all about: To do something that is durable over time. This thought lives in well-designed fashion and this thought also lives in our products.