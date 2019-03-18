Volkswagen : Thomas Ulbrich, the Board Member responsible for e-mobility at the Volkswagen brand, promotes a collaboration between the automotive industry and politicians in Berlin. ...

Bernhard Mattes, the President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), stressed one other point: To be truly environmentally friendly and sustainable, e-cars must also use green power. And one other important aspect is: They need a well developed charging network to make these vehicles attractive to customers. Volkswagen AG is already active in both areas with IONITY and Elli. But it is still dependent on a partnership with industry and, of course, politicians. Therefore, renters and property owners must have the right to install a private wallbox at the parking place. Currently, this right does not exist. This and other barriers must be addressed quickly. 'We need a master plan for e-mobility in Germany. Politicians, car manufacturers and energy companies must now pull together - also in the interests of Germany as a location for automobiles,' demands Ulbrich. In the VDA this request is discussed quite controversially. There are clear advocates, but also opponents of focusing on the electric car. This is not unusual: With such a far-reaching system change, debates are almost normal.

