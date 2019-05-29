Log in
Volkswagen : Today, 25 years ago ...

05/29/2019

The Golf is the most successful European car: more than 35 million units of the icon have already been sold since start of production in March 1974.
Today, 25 years ago - on May 30th 1994 - the Golf was already celebrated as a star at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg - the 15millionth Golf rolled off the assembly line. Since the start of production 45 years ago, a new Golf has been ordered somewhere in the world every 41 seconds, every day. That is an average of around 780,000 vehicles per year.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:33:04 UTC
