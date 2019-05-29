Volkswagen : Today, 25 years ago ...

The Golf is the most successful European car: more than 35 million units of the icon have already been sold since start of production in March 1974.
Today, 25 years ago - on May 30th 1994 - the Golf was already celebrated as a star at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg - the 15millionth Golf rolled off the assembly line. Since the start of production 45 years ago, a new Golf has been ordered somewhere in the world every 41 seconds, every day. That is an average of around 780,000 vehicles per year.
