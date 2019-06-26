Volkswagen : Traton sets price range for IPO at 27-28 euros a share

The books are covered for the full deal size, the bookrunner said. People close to the deal said earlier on Wednesday that the price range for the IPO was expected to be set at the lower end of the marketing range.

Although markets are still receptive to IPOs given low volatility, sentiment for new listings is shaky. Global Fashion Group on Wednesday drastically cut the offering price of its IPO in a last ditch bid to woo investors.

Volkswagen said earlier this month it aimed to raise 1.55-1.9 billion euros ($1.8-$2,2 billion) by selling 10%-11.5% of Traton, having scaled back earlier ambitions to list a stake of up to 25%.

The carmaker plans to invest proceeds in transforming its auto production as it readies the launch of dozens of electric vehicles over the coming years and deepens an alliance with Ford Motor Co.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)