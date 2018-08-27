Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : U.S. monitor seeks more transparency from VW over emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 01:01pm CEST
Production line of Volkswagen e-Golf in Dresden

FRANKFURT/WOLFSBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen external compliance monitor on Monday said he disagreed with some VW executives' use of privacy and attorney client privilege rights to withhold information about a $27 billion global emissions cheating scandal.

The German carmaker was ordered by the United States Department of Justice to deliver three annual reports examining its violations to Larry Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general, after it was caught manipulating pollution tests.

Thompson is now acting as an Independent Compliance Auditor (ICA) as part of a plea agreement reached after U.S. authorities blew the whistle on Volkswagen's excessive diesel pollution on Sept. 18, 2015.

"With respect to the VW defendants' assertions of privilege and work product, the ICA has disagreed with some of the VW defendants' assertions," Thompson's interim report said on Monday.

"The VW defendants have promised further improvements in their provision of information, and increased the frequency of discussions with the ICA regarding this topic."

Thompson's role is to ensure VW's systems conform to new compliance standards.

In 2017, the ICA identified 176 "corrective actions" to be taken by Volkswagen and a further 240, in 2018, the report said without providing further detail.

Since 2015, Volkswagen has insisted that its diesel cheating was the work of low level executives.

But earlier this year, Rupert Stadler, the chief executive of VW's premium brand Audi, was remanded in custody for potential obstruction of justice related to an emissions probe, and U.S. authorities have filed criminal charges against former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Both executives deny wrongdoing.

Since 2015, prosecutors in Braunschweig, near where VW is headquartered, have identified 39 suspects for their involvement in an emissions cheating scandal and have also investigated other companies including Daimler auto supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] for separate emissions issues.

Braunschweig prosecutors are also investigating Volkswagen's current chairman and chief executive to see whether VW executives informed markets in a timely manner about the financial fallout from the scandal. Volkswagen has said its management has not violated disclosure rules.

Hiltrud Werner, VW's board member for integrity and legal affairs, said the carmaker was working steadily to adapt its systems and code of conduct to learn from the crisis.

Volkswagen wants to put integrity on an equal footing with world class profitability and manufacturing world class vehicles, a task that will take until 2025, she said.

"We face a marathon ahead of us to implement this," Werner said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Wolfsburg; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER 1.10% 55.34 Delayed Quote.-22.67%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.72% 140.4 Delayed Quote.-17.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
01:07pVOLKSWAGEN : Four Audi R8 LMS cars amongst the top ten
AQ
01:01pVOLKSWAGEN : U.S. monitor seeks more transparency from VW over emissions
RE
12:54pVOLKSWAGEN : U.S. monitor seeks more transparency from VW over emissions
RE
08/24VOLKSWAGEN : VW CEO received memorandum about emissions cheating fallout - NDR
RE
08/24VOLKSWAGEN CEO RECEIVED MEMORANDUM A : Ndr
RE
08/24MAN : Truck & Bus preparing for the future of the commercial vehicle industry
AQ
08/24VOLKSWAGEN : World premiere at Monterey Car Week - the Audi PB 18 e-tron concept..
AQ
08/24VOLKSWAGEN : MILITARY $63,223 Federal Contract Awarded to MAN Diesel Turbo North..
AQ
08/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Volkswagen issue recalls for cars in Mexico
RE
08/23VOLKSWAGEN : to Invest EUR3.5 Billion in Digitalization
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:37aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S., Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal 
02:51aReport on VW progress since Dieselgate 
08/24VOLKSWAGEN AG'S ADR PROGRAM TERMINAT : It Is Not Too Late 
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 240 B
EBIT 2018 16 424 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 5,68
P/E ratio 2019 4,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 68 399 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-17.09%80 065
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.44%200 801
DAIMLER-22.67%67 992
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.38%61 601
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.18%54 376
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.30%50 326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.