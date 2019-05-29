Volkswagen : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwagen's U.S. Factory

By Adrienne Roberts

The United Auto Workers union is taking another shot at organizing Volkswagen AG's U.S. auto factory, holding a vote in June that could determine whether it will be successful in achieving a long-sought goal of representing workers a foreign-owned car plant.

The UAW petitioned the National Labor Relations Board earlier this year to set dates for the election, which will allow more than 1,700 factory workers at VW's factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., to decide whether they want union representation. The election will be held over three days in June.

The UAW has once before tried to unionize VW's only U.S. factory and was defeated by a narrow margin, forcing them to wait several years to try again.