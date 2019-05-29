Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwagen's U.S. Factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

By Adrienne Roberts

The United Auto Workers union is taking another shot at organizing Volkswagen AG's U.S. auto factory, holding a vote in June that could determine whether it will be successful in achieving a long-sought goal of representing workers a foreign-owned car plant.

The UAW petitioned the National Labor Relations Board earlier this year to set dates for the election, which will allow more than 1,700 factory workers at VW's factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., to decide whether they want union representation. The election will be held over three days in June.

The UAW has once before tried to unionize VW's only U.S. factory and was defeated by a narrow margin, forcing them to wait several years to try again.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
05:33pVOLKSWAGEN : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwage..
DJ
05:25pVOLKSWAGEN : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwage..
DJ
03:59pVOLKSWAGEN : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwage..
DJ
01:14pVOLKSWAGEN : SEAT uses the most powerful computer in Spain, and the seventh in E..
PU
12:34pOUTSIDE OF TESLA, FUTURE EV SALES IN : study
RE
11:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Breaking down the prejudices ...
PU
09:19aVOLKSWAGEN : A vessel for technology beyond motorsport – the charging of t..
PU
08:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Holography in the GTI
PU
08:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Bentley Motors has been recognised as the number one automotive emp..
PU
06:39aVW'S PORSCHE CEO PROBED BY PROSECUTO : Stuttgarter Nachrichten
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 393 M
Net income 2019 13 491 M
Finance 2019 25 474 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40
P/E ratio 2020 5,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 73 275 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.26%81 834
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.86%197 107
DAIMLER AG3.86%56 968
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.19%49 431
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.70%46 327
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.07%45 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About