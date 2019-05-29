Volkswagen : United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkwagen's U.S. Factory

By Adrienne Roberts

The United Auto Workers union is taking another shot at organizing Volkswagen AG's U.S. auto factory, holding a vote in June that could determine whether it will be successful in achieving a long-sought goal of representing workers a foreign-owned car plant.

The UAW petitioned the National Labor Relations Board earlier this year to set dates for the election, which will allow more than 1,700 factory workers at VW's factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., to decide whether they want union representation. The election will be held over three days in June.

The UAW has once before tried to unionize Volkswagen's only U.S. factory and was defeated by a narrow margin, forcing them to wait several years to try again.

Volkswagen in a statement said it believes it can achieve more as a company by working directly with factory employees on workplace concerns but respects their right to choose. One of the world's largest car companies, Volkswagen has unionized factories in Germany, where it is based, as well as in other parts of the globe. The U.S. factory is one of the few places were its auto-plant workers aren't represented.

Volkswagen says it has responded to concerns raised by plant workers in Tennessee by raising wages, adjusting shift work and reducing overtime. It also plans to invest more than $800 million in the factory to build electric vehicles, creating about 1,000 jobs.

The vote comes just months ahead of contract talks between the UAW and the Detroit auto makers, whose labor contracts expire in September.

Organizing the plant would be a big win for the union, which has seen membership decline and is entering talks with Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as U.S. auto sales plateau, putting more pressure on companies to reduce factory output.

