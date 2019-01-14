Log in
Volkswagen : VW CEO Hopes Tennessee Investment Can Ease Trade Tensions -Reuters

01/14/2019 | 06:37pm EST

--Volkswagen AG chief executive Herbert Diess said he hoped his company's "investment in Chattanooga ... could make a contribution, step forward, to avoid tariffs between Europe and the U.S.," Reuters reported Monday.

--Volkswagen on Monday said it was planning an $800 million expansion to its assembly complex in Tennessee to build electric cars, adding 1,000 manufacturing jobs. Production at the new site will start in 2022.

--Mr. Diess also said the company was considering a U.S. factory for its Audi brand, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autoshow-detroit-volkswagen-tariffs/vw-ceo-says-hopes-u-s-investments-help-avoid-tariffs-against-eu-idUSKCN1P81Z0?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

