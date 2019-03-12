Log in
Volkswagen

Volkswagen : VW CEO Warns of Job Cuts Ahead as Car Maker Pivots to EVs

03/12/2019 | 05:28am EDT

By William Boston

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess warned Tuesday that the company will not be able to avoid layoffs as it ramps up production of electric vehicles in the coming years.

Speaking at the company annual results news conference, Mr. Diess said production of an electric vehicle requires about 30% less labor than manufacturing a conventional automobile.

"We will cut jobs," Mr. Diess said. "And it will be difficult to achieve that only with part-time shifts for older workers and early retirement."

Volkswagen earlier said it will accelerate its electric car rollout to 70 models by 2028, up from 50 models, and that it expects to produce 22 million electric vehicles over the next decade.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@dowjones.com

