Volkswagen : VW Sells Americans Lots of Cars But Its Sausages -- No, Sorry

German firm makes a flavorful currywurst, which U.S. fans scheme for a way to get

By John Clarke

People in America can't buy Volkswagen's best-seller. A Golf, a Jetta, a Beetle -- no problem.

Just not the currywurst.

The German car company's Wolfsburg auto plant has made curry-flavored sausages for 46 years, listing them in its parts catalog as "199 398 500 A." For much of this decade, it says, it has sold a larger number of the links annually than VW-brand cars.

The sausages are available in 11 countries. America isn't among them, and "it's unfair," says Mike Wilt, 61, a federal employee in Winchester, Va. "It is a cultural slight."

VW currywurst has gained an almost mythical reputation among U.S. sausage superfans like Mr. Wilt, who calls himself "a fanatic for good pork products" and has license plates reading "GOT PORK."

He spotted VW's sausage on Facebook last month and has been on a mission since, pressing two local VW mechanics to order the part number.

The wurst's U.S. hindrance is regulatory: VW isn't on the list of German establishments permitted to export processed pork products to America, says a spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Federal regulations allow shipments into the U.S. of up to 50 pounds of meat for personal consumption, the agency says.

Brian Wilkinson, 53, a warehouse manager in Brentwood, N.H., thought he had a workaround. He discovered the VW currywurst's existence last year and worked out details to try to ship some to himself, which he calculated would cost close to $300 for about a pound, not including the cost of the freeze chest.

"Somewhat pricey sausage," he says. Instead, he's considering a vacation to Germany to "pursue obtaining the coveted VW currywurst."

Currywurst, flavored with curry, pepper, ginger and other spices, is a staple of the German fast-food genre, sold in train stations, airports and on street corners. Germans typically eat the links chopped into 1-inch-thick pieces, topped with ketchup or tomato sauce, curry powder and paprika, with a roll or french fries.

VW's version involves 37.5% beef, 44% pork and 18.5% spices and "other ingredients," it says, in a secret recipe from 1973.

"It's the Bentley of currywurst," says Frank Lo Presti, who has headed VW's wiener development most of his working life. Thirty butchers he oversees in Wolfsburg start at 6 a.m. mixing spices with meat and packing casings.

The links are dried, smoked over beechwood and steamed for 100 minutes. The factory stamps five-sausage packages "Volkswagen Originalteil" or original Volkswagen part, for sale in supermarkets for about EUR10 (about $11) and through German VW dealerships.

The factory last year ground out 6.5 million of its 10-inch VW sausages. The company last year sold 6.2 million VW cars. Some VW dealers in Germany give currywurst to car buyers instead of flowers.

Occasionally, VW currywurst does appear in America, served at VW's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory and during some trade shows and special events. VW says it flies in its butchers and requires those who handle the product to sign a strict confidentiality contract protecting the recipe.

A Stateside tasting won over Joy Tlou, 55, a singer in Park City, Utah, who has been haunted by the sausage ever since he was served it by people in VW polos at a 1991 state fair.

They had "a sort of coarse ground smoked sausage or smoked bratwurst mouth-feel," he says. "The punch was the curry, a flavor that you are sure billions of people enjoy and you feel like you're having it for the first time. You think, 'why doesn't everything taste like this!?' "

Mr. Tlou has asked German friends to send some, but "they don't want to break any rules."

Mr. Wilt in Virginia says he asked his niece's neighbor, a VW mechanic, to order the part. The mechanic found he couldn't. Mr. Wilt asked another VW mechanic to try. The mechanic didn't bother, for good reason: VW says its U.S. dealers don't have access to the part number.

Jill Landman Alfond, 49, a Denver public-relations consultant who discovered the VW meat on social media, plans a European trip this summer and will stop in Germany to find the wurst. "I would completely take a trip to try them."

The Wolfsburg factory's meat handling dates to the 1940s and 1950s, VW says, when it owned a pig farm to help feed factory employees. It no longer owns the farm, using meat from nearby sources.

Only a few within VW know the exact details of the mix and process, says VW spokesman Torsten Cramm. VW knows of no one who has cracked the secret, he says.

Mr. Lo Presti, who oversees the sausage, says he encounters it in his sleep. "I dreamed that I had forgotten the currywurst baskets in the chamber and the sausage had become completely inedible by the next day."

He is proud of his product's cult status in the world. "It is like the VW Beetle -- everyone knows it. For me, it would be great if everyone could have a currywurst literally in their mouths."

Clint Waddell, 42, an American in Bonn, Germany, who works in marketing, first tried the sausage after a friend at VW gave him some as a birthday gift. He didn't care for it, but friends back home have asked him to ship them some.

He has declined, he says. "Wurst-smuggler sounds more like an insult than a career choice."

His friends may soon have their missing links. VW's Mr. Cramm says the auto maker is negotiating long-term currywurst production in the U.S.

"We have been successful in offering Americans our German-engineered vehicles," he says. "We hope Americans may also enjoy a German engineered currywurst."