Volkswagen : VW customer plans to take diesel case to Germany's highest court

02/19/2019 | 06:03am EST
Volkswagen VW cars are seen at a car dealer in Bochum

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Volkswagen in a case brought by a customer seeking compensation for having bought a diesel car affected by emissions cheating, but the plaintiff's lawyer plans to appeal.

A lower court in Brunswick near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters denied compensation in the case.

Volkswagen said it welcomed the ruling, but the plaintiff's lawyer said he would appeal the ruling at the Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest court.

The case could become the first against VW to be decided by the Federal Court, potentially setting a precedent for customers affected by the diesel scandal.

VW customers have filed thousands of lawsuits across Germany seeking compensation after buying cars affected by emissions cheating software. So far, VW and affiliated traders have won 22 rulings by lower appeals courts.

The plaintiff in the this case was supported by myRight, a consumer body which has organised a group action against Volkswagen.

"myRight now is in the finals against VW", said myRight founder Jan-Eike Andresen. The consumer body, which cooperates with U.S. law firm Hausfeld, currently represents 45,000 plaintiffs who want compensation for their diesel vehicles.

Altogether, more than 400,000 German diesel customers have participated in a joint legal action against Volkswagen.

A Federal Court of Justice ruling on the case, legally assessing Volkswagen's responsibility and potential obligation to pay compensation towards car owners, would bind all other German jurisdictions.

VW has said about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were fitted with software that could cheat emissions tests designed to limit noxious car fumes.

The German carmaker has agreed to pay billions of dollars in the United States to settle claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers. It offered to buy back 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

The company has not reached a similar deal in Europe, where it faces billions of euros in claims from investors and customers.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Arno Schuetze, additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Tassilo Hummel

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 236 B
EBIT 2018 14 916 M
Net income 2018 11 706 M
Finance 2018 24 749 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 6,02
P/E ratio 2019 5,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 72 694 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN2.75%82 107
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%196 154
DAIMLER9.78%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.25%49 137
