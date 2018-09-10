Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : VW investors seek $11 billion damages over dieselgate scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:19pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen went on trial on Monday to face investors seeking 9.2 billion euros (8.19 billion pounds) in compensation, arguing the carmaker should have informed shareholders earlier about its diesel emissions scandal.

Shareholders representing 1,670 claims are seeking compensation for a slide in Volkswagen's (VW) share price triggered by the scandal, which broke in September 2015 and has cost the firm 27.4 billion euros in penalties and fines so far.

"VW should have told the market that they cheated and generated risk worth billions," Andreas Tilp, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the Braunschweig higher regional court.

"We believe that VW should have told the market no later than June 2008 that they could not make the technology that they needed in the United States."

The plaintiffs say VW failed in its duty to inform investors about the financial impact of the scandal, which became public only after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a "notice of violation" on Sept. 18, 2015.

Had investors known about VW's criminal activities, they may have sold shares earlier or not made purchases, thereby avoiding losses on their shareholdings, the plaintiffs argue.

VW shares lost up to 37 percent of their value in the days after authorities exposed illegal levels of pollution emitted from VW diesel cars.

VW has admitted systematic emissions cheating, but denies wrongdoing in matters of regulatory disclosure.

"This case is mainly about whether Volkswagen complied with its disclosure obligations to shareholders and the capital markets," VW lawyer Markus Pfueller told the court. "We are convinced that this is the case."

VW says the EPA's issuance of the notice of violation was not in keeping with how U.S. authorities had handled similar cases involving other carmakers.

Because other carmakers had reached a settlement for emissions cheating without an EPA notice of violation, and because VW was in talks about reaching a settlement, VW's board did not see the need to brief investors before September 2015, the carmaker said in a filing with the Braunschweig court.

VW had already made substantial provisions in late 2015 to cover vehicle recalls, and because previous fines by U.S. authorities for similar violations were below $200 million, there was no need to inform investors under German law, the carmaker said.

So board members at the time, including current chief executive Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, did not violate disclosure rules, VW said in its defence document filed with the court.

However, plaintiffs, including fund management firm Deka, allege managers below management board level, including divisional heads, knew about deliberate and systematic emissions cheating.

The company was therefore aware of criminal activity and so investors should have been warned earlier, the plaintiffs say.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Jan Schwartz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
01:21pVOLKSWAGEN : VW investors seek $11 billion damages over dieselgate scandal
RE
01:19pVOLKSWAGEN : VW investors seek $11 billion damages over dieselgate scandal
RE
12:47pVolvo Cars drops IPO citing trade tensions and downturn
RE
12:46pVolvo Cars drops IPO citing trade tensions and downturn
RE
09/08Germany's diesel working group recommends hardware retrofits
RE
09/08AUDI : Cubic Telecom Provides Connected Services For Audi Cars In Asia
AQ
09/07PORSCHE : Reports August 2018 U.S. Sales; Year-to-date numbers beat first eight ..
AQ
09/07Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
RE
09/07VW faces about $10.7 billion investor suit over dieselgate scandal
RE
09/07VOLKSWAGEN : Appoints New Sales Chief
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:23aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sweden Faces Coalition Talks 
09/09Volkswagen IPO watch 
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
09/07Volkswagen to go to trial next week 
09/06Volkswagen eyes EV factory sites in China 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 490 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 5,60
P/E ratio 2019 4,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 67 602 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.