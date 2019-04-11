Volkswagen : VW's Skoda Auto posts 2.9 percent drop in first-quarter deliveries
0
04/11/2019 | 05:55am EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, posted a 2.9 percent drop in global deliveries in the first quarter, pulled down by a decline in the Chinese car market, it said on Thursday.
Deliveries fell to 307,600 vehicles in the first three months of 2019, although Skoda said it recorded growth in Europe and Russia.
For March alone, deliveries worldwide fell 5.0 percent to 114,200, Skoda said.