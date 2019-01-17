Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
  News  
Volkswagen : VW says cars compliant with India emission norms but will deposit penalty

01/17/2019 | 05:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Volkswagen logo is pictured at a dealership in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Thursday that its cars are compliant with India's emission norms but it will still deposit a penalty of 1 billion rupees (£10.9 million) as directed by the country's green court.

India's pollution court on Thursday asked the car maker to deposit 1 billion rupees by Friday failing which could cause punitive actions including the arrest of its country head and the seizure of its properties, local television channels said.

Volkswagen in its statement said the order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering the penalty is being challenged in the Supreme Court but the company will still deposit the money.

"The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of NGT and deposit the money, as directed," Volkswagen Group India spokesman said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Swati Bhat)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 15 040 M
Net income 2018 11 750 M
Finance 2018 24 927 M
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,05
P/E ratio 2019 5,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 73 287 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.30%83 459
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.74%205 052
DAIMLER8.58%60 734
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD14.64%53 390
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.62%53 168
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.17%53 002
