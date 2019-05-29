Volkswagen : What connects us regardless of where we come from? Female Volkswagen employees and student refugees met for a discussion at the “Mentor for a day” workshop. An example of Volkswagen's long-term efforts to assist refugees. ...

There's a reason that only women are attending this Kiron and Volkswagen workshop: in 2019, Volkswagen launched its 'Women Empowerment Program'. The aim of the program is to support women refugees. The role of women in the working world is also discussed at the workshop. The participants write down the names of 'role models in my life' on large sticky notes: they name the (female) boss, grandma and sister - more women than men. One note, however, stands out: it reads 'Deutschland'.



'Assuming social responsibility is core to our company culture,' says Ariane Kilian. That's the reason Volkswagen contributes emergency assistance and integration services for refugees. To this end, the Group has created a unit under the purview of the HR board of management. It coordinates cross-brand Refugee Support projects, initiates and carries out measures and networks with other active companies, associations and relief organizations. 'We try to reach socially vulnerable people with many of the projects, or to do our part to see that good solutions for social issues are found through solidarity between businesses and civil society,' Ariane Kilian says. 'The involvement with Refugee Support is a component of this work, which we are very happy to do.' Initially the focus was on emergency assistance, but in the meantime, the Volkswagen Group sees a greater need in the areas of language acquisition and pre-qualification for employment, the keys to participating in vocational and educational programs as well as workplace integration.