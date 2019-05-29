Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : What connects us regardless of where we come from? Female Volkswagen employees and student refugees met for a discussion at the "Mentor for a day" workshop. An example of Volkswagen's long-term efforts to assist refugees.

0
05/29/2019

There's a reason that only women are attending this Kiron and Volkswagen workshop: in 2019, Volkswagen launched its 'Women Empowerment Program'. The aim of the program is to support women refugees. The role of women in the working world is also discussed at the workshop. The participants write down the names of 'role models in my life' on large sticky notes: they name the (female) boss, grandma and sister - more women than men. One note, however, stands out: it reads 'Deutschland'.

'Assuming social responsibility is core to our company culture,' says Ariane Kilian. That's the reason Volkswagen contributes emergency assistance and integration services for refugees. To this end, the Group has created a unit under the purview of the HR board of management. It coordinates cross-brand Refugee Support projects, initiates and carries out measures and networks with other active companies, associations and relief organizations. 'We try to reach socially vulnerable people with many of the projects, or to do our part to see that good solutions for social issues are found through solidarity between businesses and civil society,' Ariane Kilian says. 'The involvement with Refugee Support is a component of this work, which we are very happy to do.' Initially the focus was on emergency assistance, but in the meantime, the Volkswagen Group sees a greater need in the areas of language acquisition and pre-qualification for employment, the keys to participating in vocational and educational programs as well as workplace integration.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:38:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 393 M
Net income 2019 13 491 M
Finance 2019 25 474 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40
P/E ratio 2020 5,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 73 275 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.26%81 834
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.86%195 187
DAIMLER AG3.86%57 079
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.19%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.70%46 369
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.07%45 614
