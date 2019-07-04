Volkswagen : When Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer of the Volkswagen brand, talks about the ID. BUGGY, he can't hide his enthusiasm. An interview about older cars, new designs and pure emotions. …

Speaking of Beetles. The original Buggy was made in California on the basis of a Beetle. Now you are presenting the ID. BUGGY1 here. Why this new edition of the classic?

This has to do with the possibilities that electric mobility offers us designers. With an electric motor drive, we have greater creative freedom, which we celebrate by creating entirely new typologies. But always with reference to the history of the brand. The ID. BUGGY was not about copying the past, but about putting a retro-free interpretation onto wheels. A pure electric concept. If you compare the ID. BUGGY with the original Buggy, you can see that it is completely different. But the soul that lives in it, the freedom of driving without a roof and without a door - it's the same. Sit in it, drive, have fun and in the end I can even wash the interior out. It's as simple, as puristic, as simple as automotive mobility can be - pure driving fun.

When it comes to electro-mobility, people often talk about technology, especially the battery. What role does design play?

The design is key and a catalyst: the product attractiveness, the coherence to the brand, the coherence to the functionality, the fun, the user experience, the integration into the digital infrastructure - all this has points of contact with design or is itself a design field. Our goal as designers is to inspire people: If we can get them to say: 'That's cool, that's crazy, that's what I want' - we've done everything right.

So it's about emotions.

That's it. A car always has to do with emotions. Designers create mobility in an emotional way. At least that's an important aspect of it. We want to enrich people's lives in a special way. People's hearts should be opened with our vehicles.

How do you deal with 'charging anxiety' of potential e-car buyers?

We want to take it away from them. Volkswagen will make electric driving problem-free and make it more widespread. Affordability, simplicity, range: I shouldn't have to worry about all these things anymore. With ID.32, ID. BUZZ3 and ID. VIZZION4, we have already shown that we can design the various forms of mobility with a sure hand. With the ID. BUGGY, we are now showing how a product that is simply fun, can be electric. Because you can have fun, that is expressly permitted. It shouldn't always be dead serious, but also cool.

