MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Volkswagen : With a nearly ten per cent increase in deliveries to customers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) started successfully into the fiscal year 2019...

04/11/2019 | 05:48am EDT

The markets in Eastern Europe also made a significant contribution to the brand's rising sales volume with 12,100 vehicle deliveries (previous year: 8,900; +35.8 per cent) from January until March.

North and South America
In Mexico (North American market) 1,900 vehicles were delivered (+6.7 per cent). A slight decline in deliveries were registered in South America with 1,400 fewer delivered vehicles than in the same previous year quarter(-12.9 per cent).

Africa and Asia-Pacific
The delivery volume in Africa increased with 6,100 vehicles by 39.6 per cent. The deliveries in the Asian-Pacific region decreased by 11.2 per cent to 5,200 vehicles.

Middle East
The collapsed market in Turkey has still a major impact on the brand's sales. With 3,000 vehicle deliveries, the volume in the Middle East almost halved (-44.8 per cent).

Brand deliveries according to series (January - March 2019):
T series: 49,100 vehicles (+21.3 per cent)
Caddy: 40,000 vehicles (-6.3 per cent)
Amarok: 18,900 vehicles (-4.3 per cent)
Crafter 17,600 vehicles (+47.2 per cent)

March
In March, VWCV delivered 50,600 vehicles worldwide (+4.0 per cent). Of these, 37,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in Western Europe(+5.4 per cent) - 13,000 vehicles were delivered to the German domestic market (+2.5 per cent).

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 09:47:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 221 M
Net income 2019 13 980 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,20
P/E ratio 2020 5,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 75 319 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN6.25%84 952
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.95%199 571
DAIMLER AG19.93%66 439
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 322
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.52%53 712
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.11%50 724
