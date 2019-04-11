Volkswagen : With a nearly ten per cent increase in deliveries to customers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) started successfully into the fiscal year 2019...

The markets in Eastern Europe also made a significant contribution to the brand's rising sales volume with 12,100 vehicle deliveries (previous year: 8,900; +35.8 per cent) from January until March.

North and South America

In Mexico (North American market) 1,900 vehicles were delivered (+6.7 per cent). A slight decline in deliveries were registered in South America with 1,400 fewer delivered vehicles than in the same previous year quarter(-12.9 per cent).

Africa and Asia-Pacific

The delivery volume in Africa increased with 6,100 vehicles by 39.6 per cent. The deliveries in the Asian-Pacific region decreased by 11.2 per cent to 5,200 vehicles.

Middle East

The collapsed market in Turkey has still a major impact on the brand's sales. With 3,000 vehicle deliveries, the volume in the Middle East almost halved (-44.8 per cent).

Brand deliveries according to series (January - March 2019):

T series: 49,100 vehicles (+21.3 per cent)

Caddy: 40,000 vehicles (-6.3 per cent)

Amarok: 18,900 vehicles (-4.3 per cent)

Crafter 17,600 vehicles (+47.2 per cent)

March

In March, VWCV delivered 50,600 vehicles worldwide (+4.0 per cent). Of these, 37,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in Western Europe(+5.4 per cent) - 13,000 vehicles were delivered to the German domestic market (+2.5 per cent).