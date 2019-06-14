Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Workers at VW's Tennessee plant vote against union representation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 09:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars at the Volkswagen Chattanooga Assembly Plant in Chattanooga

DETROIT (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG's assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have voted against union representation, the German automaker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Friday.

Workers voted 833 to 776 vote against being represented by the UAW, continuing the union's decades long run of failures to organize a foreign automaker's plant in the U.S. South.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Nick Carey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
09:42pVOLKSWAGEN : Workers at VW's Tennessee plant vote against union representation
RE
03:50pVOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Union Vote at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Could Cha..
DJ
02:04pVOLKSWAGEN : "Girls only" are getting ready
PU
12:57pVW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
RE
11:57aVOLKSWAGEN : Union Vote at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Could Change Industry
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aVOLKSWAGEN : Truck Unit IPO Signals Broader Restructuring
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,30
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 72 074 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 192 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN1.67%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.11%191 718
DAIMLER AG4.93%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.68%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.61%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About