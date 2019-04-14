Volkswagen : World première of the ID. ROOMZZ in Shanghai

The ID. ROOMZZ is not fitted with a conventional dash panel. In the manual 'ID. Drive' mode, the digital cockpit along with the steering wheel appears to hover in front of the driver. The digital cockpit consists of a full glass-front panel. The digitalised steering wheel has been conceptually integrated into the panel.

The materials used in the interior are also unusual. The seat covers, for example, are made of AppleSkin™ - a new product that consists of a renewable raw material. Specially processed wooden veneers are also used in the 'ID. Light' areas of the door panels. The CleanAir system uses an active filter system to ensure that the air in the vehicle interior remains clean even if the ambient air isn't.

With its 82-kWh battery, the ID. ROOMZZ boasts a range of up to 450 km (WLTP) or 475 km (NEDC, China), respectively before the battery has to be recharged. In about half an hour, the concept car can be recharged to 80% of its capacity via a fast charging system with 150 kW (DC).

Two electric motors can continuously drive both axles with a system output of 225 KW / 306 PS (electric 4MOTION) . The ID. ROOMZZ can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 180 km/h (electronically regulated). As is the case with all E-cars, the maximum torque is available from the very start.

The ID. ROOMZZ will be presented to the public at Auto Shanghai 2019, one of the largest automotive trade shows in China, from 18 to 26 April.