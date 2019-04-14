Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : World première of the ID. ROOMZZ in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

The ID. ROOMZZ is not fitted with a conventional dash panel. In the manual 'ID. Drive' mode, the digital cockpit along with the steering wheel appears to hover in front of the driver. The digital cockpit consists of a full glass-front panel. The digitalised steering wheel has been conceptually integrated into the panel.

The materials used in the interior are also unusual. The seat covers, for example, are made of AppleSkin™ - a new product that consists of a renewable raw material. Specially processed wooden veneers are also used in the 'ID. Light' areas of the door panels. The CleanAir system uses an active filter system to ensure that the air in the vehicle interior remains clean even if the ambient air isn't.

With its 82-kWh battery, the ID. ROOMZZ boasts a range of up to 450 km (WLTP) or 475 km (NEDC, China), respectively before the battery has to be recharged. In about half an hour, the concept car can be recharged to 80% of its capacity via a fast charging system with 150 kW (DC).

Two electric motors can continuously drive both axles with a system output of 225 KW / 306 PS (electric 4MOTION) . The ID. ROOMZZ can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 180 km/h (electronically regulated). As is the case with all E-cars, the maximum torque is available from the very start.

The ID. ROOMZZ will be presented to the public at Auto Shanghai 2019, one of the largest automotive trade shows in China, from 18 to 26 April.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
05:33pVOLKSWAGEN : World première of the ID. ROOMZZ in Shanghai
PU
10:19aVolkswagen to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
09:36aVW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
04/12EXCLUSIVE : EU tariffs to target 20 billion euros of U.S. imports - diplomats
RE
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : China continues to outpace overall market in first quarter of 2019
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : the Transparent Factory in Dresden is expanding its electric chargi..
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : Global forum for musicians, creative entrepreneurs and digital lead..
PU
04/12INTELLIGENT POWER STRIP : Transparent Factory in Dresden installs flexible, expa..
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : and Karajan Music Tech Conference unveil deconstructed trumpet
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : handed over 998,900 vehicles to customers worldwide in March, corre..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 221 M
Net income 2019 13 980 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 5,32
P/E ratio 2020 5,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 787 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN10.38%86 757
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.85%196 291
DAIMLER AG23.44%67 025
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.71%55 435
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG6.49%54 057
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.18%49 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About