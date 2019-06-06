Volkswagen : „Germany needs an e-mobility master plan“

How is Volkswagen contributing to the expansion of the charging infrastructure?

We want e-mobility to catch on quickly and are therefore involved wherever e-cars will be charged in the future: at home, at work, in public spaces and on the highway. Private customers will receive a complete package for their garage from our subsidiary Elli: an inexpensive wallbox, installation and green electricity. At the German Volkswagen sites alone, we will have installed around 4,000 charging points for our employees by 2025. Many of them will also be available to the general public. As a Group, we will build around 36,000 charging points in total across Europe by 2025, if you count the ones at dealerships. And through IONITY, we are also involved in the construction of 400 quick charging stations on highways. We want to set a good example.