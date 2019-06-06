Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : „Germany needs an e-mobility master plan“

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

How is Volkswagen contributing to the expansion of the charging infrastructure?

We want e-mobility to catch on quickly and are therefore involved wherever e-cars will be charged in the future: at home, at work, in public spaces and on the highway. Private customers will receive a complete package for their garage from our subsidiary Elli: an inexpensive wallbox, installation and green electricity. At the German Volkswagen sites alone, we will have installed around 4,000 charging points for our employees by 2025. Many of them will also be available to the general public. As a Group, we will build around 36,000 charging points in total across Europe by 2025, if you count the ones at dealerships. And through IONITY, we are also involved in the construction of 400 quick charging stations on highways. We want to set a good example.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
12:38pVOLKSWAGEN : „Germany needs an e-mobility master plan“
PU
11:55aWAL MART STORES : Volkswagen's Electrify America, Walmart Plan to Expand EV Char..
DJ
11:27aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
11:01aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
10:59aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
10:13aVW's Electrify America to build more EV chargers at Walmart stores
RE
08:08aMORE COMFORTABLE, MORE DIGITAL AND B : pre-sales of the new Passat begin this we..
PU
08:08aVOLKSWAGEN : is aiming for a rapid breakthrough for e-mobility and is redoubling..
PU
07:18aVOLKSWAGEN : up! receives “Wertmeister 2019” award
PU
07:18aVOLKSWAGEN : Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 5,33
P/E ratio 2020 4,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 72 363 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN2.78%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.66%191 718
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.15%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.18%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About