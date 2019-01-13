Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Volkswagen : could face recall of more cars over emissions - report

01/13/2019 | 07:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Volkswagen is seen at their plant in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is considering recalling more Volkswagen cars due to its emissions, scandal, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

The KBA has opened an investigation into whether a software update for 1.2-litre engine cars, including the popular Polo, enabled them to cheat emissions tests, the newspaper said, without naming its sources.

The Bild am Sonntag said prosecutors were preparing charges against unnamed Volkswagen managers for suspected fraud, noting that the company had given assurances in 2016 that the 1.2 litre engines did not use illegal emissions cheating defeat devices.

VW has had to recall hundreds of thousands of cars around the world since it admitted in Sept. 2015 to installing illegal software in diesel engines to cheat strict U.S. anti-pollution tests.

The KBA was considering forcing 30,000 affected cars in Germany off the road, although it was more likely just to order further remedial work, the newspaper said. There are 370,000 of the models under investigation in Europe in total.

Germany's Transport Ministry, which oversees the KBA, said it was aware of the allegations, but noted that the KBA's investigation was not yet concluded.

A Volkswagen spokesman said internal quality controls for diesel cars with 1.2 litre engines, model EA189, had revealed irregularities which were now being analysed.

He said Volkswagen had informed the authorities and the company was in continuous dialogue with them.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 15 229 M
Net income 2018 11 775 M
Finance 2018 24 841 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 5,94
P/E ratio 2019 5,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 72 372 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN2.35%85 157
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
DAIMLER6.52%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.60%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION11.15%49 653
