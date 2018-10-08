Volkswagen : furloughs workers in Brazil as demand from depressed Argentina weakens

Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
News 
News

10/08/2018 | 09:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a slum, at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Volkswagen Brazil operation is putting workers on a 20-day furlough, the company said on Monday, citing reduced demand from Argentina, which is undergoing an economic crisis that has derailed growth and slashed spending power.

"While the Brazilian market is growing in 2018, exports to Argentina have seen a momentary reduction," the company said in a statement. Argentina is the top international destination for Brazil-made cars.

The furlough will affect workers from Volkswagen's Taubaté factory, which is located in the state of Sao Paulo and employs some 3,500 workers. The company would not say exactly how many employees will be put on furlough.

Furloughs are common in Brazil where labor laws are very strict, making layoffs more costly. This is at least the second time that Volkswagen has put some of its workers on furloughs to slowdown production this year.

The union representing the Volkswagen workers confirmed the furlough, but did not provide more details.

At an event last month, Volkswagen's Latin America CEO, Pablo Di Si declined to say whether the region is currently profitable for the company.

Volkswagen's Taubaté plant produces the models Up!, Gol and Voyage.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 575 M
Net income 2018 12 401 M
Finance 2018 25 758 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 6,22
P/E ratio 2019 5,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 74 283 M
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.76%48 140
