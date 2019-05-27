Volkswagen : is expanding its business in its most important market, China. Volkswa-gen Group China...

Log in
Volkswagen : is expanding its business in its most important market, China.

05/27/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Luca de Meo, CEO of SEAT: 'The signing of this agreement is a new step forward in the strategic plan for the globalization of SEAT. With the introduction of our business in China, we are boosting the future of the company and of electric mobility at the same time. Today, China is the bench-mark country for electric vehicles. We aim to be a part of this ecosystem in order to exchange knowledge and make progress in achieving global mobility that is more sustainable.'

Smart City Project enables development of future mobility solutions

In addition to the next steps for the JAC Volkswagen joint venture and SEAT, another agreement was signed to focus on the development of future mobility solutions.

In a smart city partnership with the city of Hefei in the Anhui province, requirements and demand for future mobility in a fully connected city are to be tested and smart mobility solutions will be developed. The strategic framework agreement was signed by Volkswagen Group China and its associated mobility company Mobility Asia, as well as JAC and the government of Hefei.

Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO Volkswagen Group China: 'Volkswagen Group China is already ex-citing millions of Chinese customers with a wide range of vehicles. With this cooperation, we demonstrate that we are working hard to take a leading role in the field of smart mobility solutions in the Chinese market as well.

'The initiative will give Volkswagen the opportunity to test new technologies, business models and products in a connected smart city environment. The focus of the partnership is the development of autonomous driving. Volkswagen Group China, Mobility Asia and JAC will pool their resources and collaborate on autonomous mobility services, including self-driving vehicles (robotaxis) and autonomous fleet management. In addition, the Smart City partnership includes areas such as ride railing or car sharing.

Around eight million people live in the city of Hefei, which aims to become a state-of-the-art smart city with the help of this partnership.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 27 May 2019
