Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : pushes battery partners to build Gigafactories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on a new car model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volkswagen is pushing its joint venture partners including SK Innovation (SKI) to build electric car battery plants which have at least one Gigawatt manufacturing capacity, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Reuters.

"Anything below that amount would make little sense," Diess said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show on Sunday.

Volkswagen will buy 50 billion euros ($56.57 billion) worth of battery cells for electric cars and has identified South Korea's SKI, LG Chem and Samsung SDI as strategic battery cell suppliers as well as China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

The German automaker is retooling 16 factories to build electric vehicles and plans to start producing 33 different electric cars under the Skoda, Audi, VW and Seat brands by mid 2023.

"We are considering an investment in a battery manufacturer in order to reinforce our electrification offensive and build up the necessary know-how," Volkswagen said.

SKI is building a battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States to supply Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

SKI will supply lithium-ion battery cells for an electric car that Volkswagen plans to start making in Chattanooga in 2022.

LG Chem, Samsung and SKI on will also supply battery cells for Volkswagen in Europe. CATL is the automaker's strategic partner for China, and will supply batteries for its electric fleet from 2019.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
04/14VOLKSWAGEN : pushes battery partners to build Gigafactories
RE
04/14VOLKSWAGEN : World première of the ID. ROOMZZ in Shanghai
PU
04/14Volkswagen to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
04/14VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
04/12EXCLUSIVE : EU tariffs to target 20 billion euros of U.S. imports - diplomats
RE
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : China continues to outpace overall market in first quarter of 2019
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : the Transparent Factory in Dresden is expanding its electric chargi..
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : Global forum for musicians, creative entrepreneurs and digital lead..
PU
04/12INTELLIGENT POWER STRIP : Transparent Factory in Dresden installs flexible, expa..
PU
04/12VOLKSWAGEN : and Karajan Music Tech Conference unveil deconstructed trumpet
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 221 M
Net income 2019 13 980 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 5,32
P/E ratio 2020 5,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 787 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN10.38%86 757
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.85%196 291
DAIMLER AG23.44%67 025
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.71%55 435
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG6.49%54 057
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.18%49 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About