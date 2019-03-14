Log in
Volkswagen : says it may face U.S. SEC lawsuit over 'Dieselgate'

03/14/2019 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen badge on a new model at the Geneva International Motor Show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may bring an enforcement action over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, the latest fallout from the cheating known as "Dieselgate."

VW said in its annual report https://bit.ly/2HlE1Su released earlier this week that the SEC probe focuses on the automaker's nondisclosure of "certain Volkswagen diesel vehicles' noncompliance" with U.S. emissions rules.

Volkswagen did not have an immediate comment.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in nearly 500,000 U.S. vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including four Audi managers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Lisa Shumaker and Dan Grebler)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 929 M
Net income 2019 13 440 M
Finance 2019 29 575 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 5,32
P/E ratio 2020 5,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 74 275 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.77%84 064
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.55%192 522
DAIMLER AG10.83%61 608
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.99%54 688
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.14%54 192
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.93%49 048
