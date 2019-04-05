Volkswagen : secures lithium supplies

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Group Board Member for Components and Procurement at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said: 'Over the next ten years the Volkswagen Group will be launching 70-plus new pure electric vehicles. That means approximately a quarter of the vehicles we deliver in 2025 will be powered by electricity. Consequently, there will be a rapid increase in our raw material demand for cell production in the coming years. We must make sure we cover this demand at an early stage. Long-term agreements like the one for lithium, a key raw material, that we have just concluded with Ganfeng are therefore of crucial strategic significance for implementing our electric offensive.'

The rapid increase in vehicle electrification in the automotive industry will have a major impact on global raw material markets. The global lithium demand is expected to more than double by 2023. In light of this, the agreement with Ganfeng is an important milestone in supply security for the Volkswagen Group.

Michael Bäcker, Head of Corporate Purchasing e-Mobility at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, explained: 'With Ganfeng as a strategic partner we are creating a secure basis for planning capacities and costs. The strategic collaboration is the result of an extensive market analysis executed by Volkswagen's e-Raw Material Team. This specialized team is focusing on building close relationships with the raw material industry. Together with selected strategic partners, Volkswagen is identifying and establishing common synergies along the HV-battery value chain. During this process we consider a sustainable value chain as equally important to securing material capacities and competitive pricing structures.'

In addition to the arrangements on lithium supplies, Volkswagen and Ganfeng also agreed to cooperate on future topics such as battery recycling and solid-state batteries.

About Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (GFL)

GFL is the world's leading lithium compounds and metal manufacturer and dually listed on Chinese A share in 2010 and Hong Kong H share in 2018. GFL offers five major categories of more than 40 lithium compounds and metals products.

More at: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2019/04/lithium-the-irreplaceable-element-of-the-electric-era.html