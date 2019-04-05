Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : secures lithium supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 05:57am EDT

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Group Board Member for Components and Procurement at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said: 'Over the next ten years the Volkswagen Group will be launching 70-plus new pure electric vehicles. That means approximately a quarter of the vehicles we deliver in 2025 will be powered by electricity. Consequently, there will be a rapid increase in our raw material demand for cell production in the coming years. We must make sure we cover this demand at an early stage. Long-term agreements like the one for lithium, a key raw material, that we have just concluded with Ganfeng are therefore of crucial strategic significance for implementing our electric offensive.'

The rapid increase in vehicle electrification in the automotive industry will have a major impact on global raw material markets. The global lithium demand is expected to more than double by 2023. In light of this, the agreement with Ganfeng is an important milestone in supply security for the Volkswagen Group.

Michael Bäcker, Head of Corporate Purchasing e-Mobility at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, explained: 'With Ganfeng as a strategic partner we are creating a secure basis for planning capacities and costs. The strategic collaboration is the result of an extensive market analysis executed by Volkswagen's e-Raw Material Team. This specialized team is focusing on building close relationships with the raw material industry. Together with selected strategic partners, Volkswagen is identifying and establishing common synergies along the HV-battery value chain. During this process we consider a sustainable value chain as equally important to securing material capacities and competitive pricing structures.'

In addition to the arrangements on lithium supplies, Volkswagen and Ganfeng also agreed to cooperate on future topics such as battery recycling and solid-state batteries.

About Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (GFL)
GFL is the world's leading lithium compounds and metal manufacturer and dually listed on Chinese A share in 2010 and Hong Kong H share in 2018. GFL offers five major categories of more than 40 lithium compounds and metals products.

More at: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2019/04/lithium-the-irreplaceable-element-of-the-electric-era.html

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 09:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
06:21aEU charges German carmakers with blocking emissions cleaning technology
RE
06:20aEU charges German carmakers with blocking emissions cleaning technology
RE
06:20aVolkswagen Secures Lithium Supply From China's Ganfeng
DJ
05:57aVOLKSWAGEN : secures lithium supplies
PU
05:57aLITHIUM : The Irreplaceable Element of the Electric Era
PU
05:37aVOLKSWAGEN : Why is lithium so important for the production of electric car batt..
PU
04/04Bayer contains cyber attack it says bore Chinese hallmarks
RE
04/04VOLKSWAGEN : The continuing development of the Volkswagen ID. R to make the reco..
PU
04/04NEW PASSAT BREAKS RECORD ON DEBUT : Number one mid-range model with 30 million v..
PU
04/04IN HANOVER, VOLKSWAGEN GROUP IS PRES : With “Build on Volkswagen”, c..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 362 M
Net income 2019 13 952 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 5,24
P/E ratio 2020 5,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 529 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.95%83 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%195 781
DAIMLER AG22.46%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.96%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.73%52 119
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.00%50 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About