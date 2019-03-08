Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : to Cut 5,000 Jobs by 2023 -Handelsblatt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 03:40am EST

--Volkswagen plans to cut an additional 5,000 administrative jobs at its namesake brand by 2023 as part of a cost-cutting program, German daily Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The job cuts, which are to be implemented next year, are part of Chief Executive Herbert Diess's plan to improve the car maker's earnings by 5.9 billion euros, according to the report.

--The cost-cutting plans haven't been discussed with Volkswagen's works council yet, Handelsblatt says.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
03:40aVOLKSWAGEN : to Cut 5,000 Jobs by 2023 -Handelsblatt
DJ
03/06Sliding car stocks drag Europe down as investors hit the brakes
RE
03/06GAZ : U.S. sanctions prevent VW from buying stake in Russia's GAZ - RIA
RE
03/06VOLKSWAGEN : Findlay North Volkswagen is Hosting the Sign Then Drive Sales Event
AQ
03/06VOLKSWAGEN : Audi Anniversary Dates 2019
AQ
03/06VOLKSWAGEN : Daily News Egypt test drives Proton Prevé
AQ
03/06EU TO ISSUE FORMAL COMPLAINTS TO CAR : Handelsblatt
RE
03/06A chaotic market for one sensor stalls self-driving cars
RE
03/05ALPHABET : Volkswagen says driverless vehicles have limited appeal and high cost
RE
03/05VOLKSWAGEN : Egypt Automotive test drives Proton Prevé
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 991 M
Net income 2019 13 521 M
Finance 2019 30 064 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48
P/E ratio 2020 5,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 76 244 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.93%85 433
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.54%192 484
DAIMLER AG9.87%63 138
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.38%54 765
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.72%54 505
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.79%50 171
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.