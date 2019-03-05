Volkswagen : to Pay Higher Bonuses to German Employees

By Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it will pay some of its employees in Germany a higher bonus for 2018.

The German auto maker said workers covered by collective bargaining agreements will receive a bonus payment of EUR4,750, a EUR650 increase compared with a year earlier.

Works Council Chairman Bernd Osterloh said 2018 was a tough year for employees. "Many factors which were entirely beyond the control of the workforce had a direct impact on their everyday work in many cases. But our colleagues solved all the problems which arose," he said.

Last year, Volkswagen had to struggle with tightened emissions rules in Europe and the continued fallout from its diesel-emissions scandal, as well as rising trade tensions and slowing demand in China that hit the entire industry.

The paid bonus doesn't give an indication of the performance of its namesake passenger car brand, Volkswagen said. The car maker is expected to report full-year earnings later this month.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard