Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : to Pay Higher Bonuses to German Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:11am EST

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it will pay some of its employees in Germany a higher bonus for 2018.

The German auto maker said workers covered by collective bargaining agreements will receive a bonus payment of EUR4,750, a EUR650 increase compared with a year earlier.

Works Council Chairman Bernd Osterloh said 2018 was a tough year for employees. "Many factors which were entirely beyond the control of the workforce had a direct impact on their everyday work in many cases. But our colleagues solved all the problems which arose," he said.

Last year, Volkswagen had to struggle with tightened emissions rules in Europe and the continued fallout from its diesel-emissions scandal, as well as rising trade tensions and slowing demand in China that hit the entire industry.

The paid bonus doesn't give an indication of the performance of its namesake passenger car brand, Volkswagen said. The car maker is expected to report full-year earnings later this month.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
04:11aVOLKSWAGEN : to Pay Higher Bonuses to German Employees
DJ
03:46aEUROPE : China's weak growth outlook stalls European stocks
RE
03:25aVOLKSWAGEN : Germany's Volkswagen pays employees 4,750 euros bonus for 2018
RE
02:23aALL ABOUT THAT BASS : carmakers seek electric car sounds for post-petrol era
RE
03/04VOLKSWAGEN : Opens EV Platform to Third Parties to Cut Costs
DJ
03/04VOLKSWAGEN : Selects Partner for E-Vehicle Production Platform -Reuters
DJ
03/04VOLKSWAGEN : Newly-filled key positions in Business Area Bus at MAN Truck & Bus
AQ
03/04VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche Cooperating in German Tax Probe
DJ
03/03Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
RE
03/01VOLKSWAGEN'S FLAGSHIP VW BRAND MISSE : Spiegel
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 991 M
Net income 2019 13 521 M
Finance 2019 30 050 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 5,63
P/E ratio 2020 5,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 78 240 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%195 207
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 011
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.18%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%54 927
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.21%51 200
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.