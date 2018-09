--German car maker Volkswagen will end almost all of its business in Iran, reports Bloomberg, citing a U.S. official.

--"Volkswagen has told us they will comply with U.S. sanctions on Iran," said U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who led the discussions with the car maker, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2Nmr3XX

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com