Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : to end production of the Beetle next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:30am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called

(Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday it would stop producing its Beetle compact car in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counterculture as the automaker prepares for a leap toward a future of mass-market electric cars.

The original VW Beetle, developed in the 1930s, made a journey from a product identified with Adolf Hitler to a symbol of Germany's rebirth as a democratic, industrial powerhouse after World War Two. In the 1960s, the Beetle was a small-is-beautiful icon of the postwar baby boom generation. Volkswagen discontinued U.S. sales of the "bug" in 1979, but continued production for Mexico and Latin America.

In the mid-1990s, at a time when Volkswagen was struggling to rekindle sales in the United States, then-Chief Executive Ferdinand Piech pushed to revive and modernize the distinctive Beetle design pioneered by his grandfather, Ferdinand Porsche. The result was a crescent-shaped car called the "New Beetle," launched in 1998, which offered playful touches such as a built-in flower vase.

The New Beetle was a hit during its early years, with sales of more than 80,000 in the United States in 1999, but recently the car's U.S. sales have suffered along with most other small cars. Overall, VW has sold about 500,000 Beetles globally since 1998, the company said.

Volkswagen sold a total of 11,151 Beetles in the United States through the first eight months of 2018, down 2.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. U.S. consumers looking for a small Volkswagen vehicle overwhelmingly prefer the Jetta sedan, or a Tiguan compact sport utility vehicle. The Jetta, Tiguan and Beetle are built for North America and other markets at a factory in Mexico.

The end of the Beetle comes at a turning point for Volkswagen. The German automaker's last three years have been rocked by the fallout from a scandal caused by its admitted cheating on diesel emissions tests. Now, Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a wave of electric vehicles to appeal to a new generation of environmentally conscious consumers - children and grandchildren of the 1960s Beetle enthusiasts.

In a statement announcing the end of the Beetle, Hinrich Woebcken, head of Volkswagen of America, said that as the company ramps up its electrification strategy, there are no plans to replace the Beetle. However, his statement did not rule that out someday. He noted the company’s I.D. Buzz, a prototype for a 21st Century reincarnation of the microbus. The automaker has said it intends to put a vehicle similar to the I.D. Buzz into production as an electric vehicle.

The company said two special Beetle models will join the final lineup - Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL - in the United States and would offer driver-assistance technology.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Phil Berlowitz)

By Arunima Banerjee and Joseph White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
01:07aVOLKSWAGEN : to end iconic ‘Beetle’ cars in 2019
AQ
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
09/13VOLKSWAGEN : Kills Beetle, Ending Production of Iconic Vehicle
DJ
09/13Volkswagen's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
09/13VW's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
09/13VOLKSWAGEN : of America Announces End to Beetle Production
DJ
09/13Volvo shows off self-driving, electric truck with no cab
RE
09/13Smartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by -2-
DJ
09/13Smartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by Hand in Congo--Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Volkswagen to end production of iconic Beetle 
09/13TESLA : Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla 
09/13EV trends in the spotlight 
09/12Sputtering start for NIO in IPO open 
09/11China auto sales fall for second straight month 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 5,74
P/E ratio 2019 5,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 68 789 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-16.85%79 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.08%194 961
DAIMLER-22.98%67 806
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.35%61 400
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.03%50 647
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.91%48 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.