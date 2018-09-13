Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : to stop production of iconic Beetle in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:20pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: 2015 VW Beetle R Line is seen at Auto Show in Washington

(Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday it would stop producing its Beetle compact car globally in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counter-culture as the automaker prepares for a leap toward a future of mass-market electric cars.

The VW Beetle and the VW minibus became symbols of the small-is-beautiful aesthetic of many in the post-war Baby Boom and the crescent shaped car was revived with the "New Beetle" of the late 1990s, which offered a built-in flower vase.

The New Beetle was a hit during its early years, with sales of more than 80,000 cars in the United States in 1999. More recently the car's U.S. sales have suffered along with most other small cars.

Volkswagen sold 11,151 total Beetles through the first eight months of 2018, down 2.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. U.S. consumers looking for a small Volkswagen vehicle overwhelmingly prefer the Jetta sedan, or a Tiguan compact sport utility vehicle.

The company said two special models will join the final lineup - Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL - in the United States and would offer driver-assistance technology.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
10:20pVOLKSWAGEN : to stop production of iconic Beetle in 2019
RE
10:10pVOLKSWAGEN : to stop production of iconic Beetle in 2019
RE
07:55pVolkswagen's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
07:53pVW's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
07:31pVOLKSWAGEN : of America Announces End to Beetle Production
DJ
03:02pVolvo shows off self-driving, electric truck with no cab
RE
02:52pSmartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by -2-
DJ
02:52pSmartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by Hand in Congo--Update
DJ
01:35pVOLKSWAGEN : VW's Skoda Auto deliveries rise 6.6 percent in August
RE
12:58pSmartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by -2-
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:28aTESLA : Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla 
09:51aEV trends in the spotlight 
09/12Sputtering start for NIO in IPO open 
09/11China auto sales fall for second straight month 
09/11DAIMLER AG : Huge Margin Of Safety At 6.5x Earnings And A 20% FCF Yield 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 5,74
P/E ratio 2019 5,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 68 789 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-16.85%79 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.75%194 961
DAIMLER-22.98%67 806
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.35%61 400
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-20.59%50 647
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.91%48 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.