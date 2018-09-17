Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

09/17/2018 | 03:03pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Monday its truck unit Traton should by year-end be in shape for a potential stock market listing, which is expected to take place in mid-2019.

The company's supervisory board decided on Monday to convert Traton's legal structure to a Societas Europaea (SE) and to shortly mandate investment banks and legal advisors for a possible initial public offering, Volkswagen said in a statement.

Volkswagen is targeting proceeds of more than 6 billion euros (5.32 billion pounds) with a potential listing of its truck and bus subsidiary, the division's chief executive had said earlier this year.

Volkswagen has said in the past that it is considering a listing or partial listing of the trucks division, but that this would not happen in 2018.

The cars and truck segments only have synergies in procurement, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.

"Therefore, a separation of the operations makes sense. We have decided to take the next step to prepare (Traton) for a possible IPO," he said, adding that final decisions would be taken pending the state of capital markets.

VW has plans to build a global trucks business by integrating its MAN and Scania divisions to challenge rivals Daimler and Volvo.

By listing on the stock market, further expansion would be easier thanks to new refinancing possibilities. A flotation could also allow Volkswagen Truck & Bus to build a war chest to buy out Navistar completely, a U.S. truck maker in which it already owns a 16.85 percent stake.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -0.40% 55.32 Delayed Quote.-21.55%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP 1.66% 40.94 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.17% 144.24 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
VOLVO -0.26% 154.45 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 5,97
P/E ratio 2019 5,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 71 419 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-13.49%83 022
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 295
DAIMLER-21.55%69 072
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 636
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%51 974
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.52%48 859
