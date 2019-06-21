Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : video explains the stricter WLTP test procedure...

0
06/21/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Euro 6d TEMP EVAP ISC - this is the complicated name of the emission standard that will be mandatory for all newly registered vehicles with the second stage of the WLTP type test from 1 September 2019. The WLTP procedure introduced last year will be further tightened by new technical requirements and the technical procedures involved in type testing will be increased yet further. Volkswagen explains the main innovations in a video (https://youtu.be/lZXdQYSF1Gk).

In this process, the abbreviation 'EVAP' (evaporative emissions) stands for the verification of evaporate. In this process, the abbreviation 'EVAP' (evaporative emissions) stands for the verification of evaporative emissions. An activated charcoal filter in the tank system already prevents petrol vapours from being released into the environment of Volkswagen models. In the past, this was tested in an airtight chamber for 24 hours. In the future, however, the period will be 48 hours - at constant limit values. The vehicles will be retrofitted with technology to meet these additional requirements.

Another major change with the second WLTP stage is the measurement of whether the emission limits are still met during vehicle operation. In future, vehicles up to five years old will be subjected to a random WLTP test. This field monitoring (ISC = InServiceConformity) is carried out on selected vehicles with a mileage of up to 100,000 kilometres. Volkswagen also uses a mobile exhaust gas measurement laboratory for on-site measurements of customer vehicles.

The first WLTP stage came into force for all new vehicles on 1 September 2018. The fact that the next stage follows just one year later - and there will be others - is due to the procedure's high complexity. The regulations, which will come into force in September 2019, also contain details about the previous procedure and thus provide legal certainty.

The Volkswagen video explains the main changes to the WLTP cycle, which will be mandatory from September 2019: https://youtu.be/lZXdQYSF1Gk

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:19:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 5,43
P/E ratio 2020 5,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 74 164 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 192 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN5.74%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.06%191 718
DAIMLER AG7.54%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.04%44 624
