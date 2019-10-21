Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Achieving economic progress and social justice consistent with the ecological limits of our planet: The United Nations has set 17 goals for a sustainable future...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT
Designers of a future worth living: Audi is sending young talents to the One Young World Summit
  • AUDI AG and the Audi Environmental Foundation are sending 26 employees and scholarship holders to the One Young World Summit in London
  • Focus on climate protection, education and social projects in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Rüdiger Recknagel, Managing Director of the Audi Environmental Foundation: 'We want our employees to become ambassadors for environmental protection and social commitment'
Read further
AUDI AG and the Audi Environmental Foundation are sending 26 employees and scholarship holders to the One Young World Summit 2019 in London.

Achieving economic progress and social justice consistent with the ecological limits of our planet: The United Nations has set 17 goals for a sustainable future worth living. These Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the focus of the tenth One Young World Summit. Audi and the Audi Environmental Foundation are enabling 26 employees and external scholarship holders to participate in the global forum, which is taking place in London from October 22 to 25.

Audi takes its responsibility for the environment and society seriously and has anchored consistent, sustainable action in its corporate culture. The Group is pursuing the ambitious goal of completely CO2-neutral operations by 2050 and taking its employees with it on this journey. As a result, Audi places great importance on promoting young talent and encouraging employees in their social commitment so that they become creative thought leaders and role models.

Audi has been participating in the One Young World Summit since 2016 and this year is enabling eleven young employees from six sites (Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Beijing, Brussels, Győr, Hungary and San José Chiapa, Mexico) to participate in the global forum. 22-year-old Austen Lowe is one of them. As part of the Leadership Culture & Diversity team at Audi Brussels, he is working to help achieve the UN goal of reduced inequalities (diversity) with the '4,000 x me = 1 we' program. 'About 4,000 employees from 30 nations work together at Audi Brussels in four working languages,' says Lowe, 'with my project, I am trying to recruit diversity ambassadors from all departments in order to promote understanding and reduce inequality.'

27-year-old Emmanuel Acosta works in production and is committed to promoting responsible consumption. An awareness campaign at his home site in San José Chiapa, Mexico, sensitized employees to the environmental damage caused by discarded cigarettes. Just one cigarette-end pollutes about 40-60 litres of groundwater. With colleagues, he collected the carelessly discarded stubs and initiated contact with a local recycling company, which removes the poisons from them and processes the material into books, cartons or flower pots.

For Audi, however, environmental protection goes far beyond its own factory gates. The company established the Audi Environmental Foundation back in 2009 with the aim of promoting green technologies and making a contribution to environmental education. This year, the Foundation will enable 15 scholars from twelve countries to participate in One Young World. Among the scholarship holders are startup founders who combat marine pollution with macro- and microplastics or supply rural areas with green electricity.

Rüdiger Recknagel, Managing Director of the Audi Environmental Foundation and Audi ambassador at One Young World, says: 'I am proud of my young colleagues and the scholarship holders. Global challenges require global, innovative solutions. At Audi and the Audi Environmental Foundation, we are committed to turning young talents into ambassadors for environmental protection and social commitment.'

The One Young World Summit brings together young people between the ages of 18 and 30 from more than 190 countries who are committed to environmental and climate protection as well as to solving social challenges such as equal opportunities and combating poverty. Delegates can discuss their projects and ideas with business and political leaders and can think ahead to develop solutions for the global challenges of our time. This year's guests include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, musician Bob Geldof and Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:36aVOLKSWAGEN : The countdown to the new Golf is underway – and the eighth ge..
PU
05:36aACHIEVING ECONOMIC PROGRESS AND SOCI : The United Nations has set 17 goals for a..
PU
02:48aCar Shipper Hits Headwind -- WSJ
DJ
10/18TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
RE
10/18VOLKSWAGEN : Granted More Time to Test Compliance Programs under its U.S. Monito..
AQ
10/18VOLKSWAGEN : While the climate package continues to be a political issue in Germ..
PU
10/18VOLKSWAGEN : In September, the Volkswagen Group delivered 904,200 vehicles to cu..
PU
10/18AB Volvo warns of demand slump as truck orders plunge
RE
10/18AB Volvo warns of demand slump as truck orders plunge
RE
10/18IT IS AN AMBITIOUS GOAL PURSUED BY S : The Scandinavians want to live in a &ldqu..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 615 M
Net income 2019 13 502 M
Finance 2019 21 484 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,23x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 84 450 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 189,78  €
Last Close Price 169,34  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.90%94 073
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.22%189 373
DAIMLER AG5.48%57 711
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.13%51 641
BMW AG-4.65%48 562
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.88%47 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group