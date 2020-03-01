Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 05:45am EST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- With empty dealerships across China and plunging demand for cars, auto makers are accelerating the move to do more business online and take their inventory pile directly to home-bound customers.

Online sales of new cars are still such a small part of the market that they barely register in official statistics. And studies show that consumers, in China and elsewhere, still want to walk into a dealership and kick the tires before plunking down a pile of money for a new car.

But with a large number of Chinese consumers staying in their homes because of the coronavirus epidemic, some manufacturers see quarantined China, where visits to the dealership all but disappeared in February, as a test bed for more aggressive online sales.

Volkswagen AG has been training thousands of dealers to take their pitch from the showroom to the chat room. In February, Volkswagen tapped experts from Alibaba Group Holding Inc. and Taobao to offer a three-day online training course for 50,000 salespeople, showing dealers how to use social media, create video and live-stream events to reach customers outside the showroom.

The training covered about 90% of the staff at Volkswagen dealerships and those of its joint-venture partners, said Michael Mayer, head of sales and marketing for Volkswagen's passenger car brands in China. Many of the auto maker's showrooms have been empty or closed in recent weeks, Mr. Mayer said. Only a third of the company's 2,100 dealerships across China are operating.

Volkswagen also is shifting some marketing resources away from traditional sales channels. "It doesn't make sense to rent a billboard now, so you shift resources online," Mr. Mayer said. "TV advertising has also gone up; it's now more efficient because people have more time to watch TV."

The coronavirus has pressured car makers to try new sales approaches. In the first two weeks of February, new car sales fell 92%, according to the association of Chinese auto dealers.

For manufacturers, salvaging their China business during the epidemic may depend on how well they have prepared their digital showrooms.

In February, Geely Auto Group, a unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, launched an online ordering and home-delivery system, providing a fully "contactless" auto purchasing and payment service with the option of having cars delivered to customers at home.

Geely said that during the first week of operation, its online sales orders jumped fivefold from the same period a year ago and sales leads from Geely's website increased 75 times.

Audi AG, the luxury car maker owned by Volkswagen, said its dealerships have remained open in China, but that "at the moment their focus is on the online business."

A BMW spokeswoman said the Munich-based luxury-car maker is providing dealers in China with an array of "digital toolboxes," including an online application that enables them to make video car presentations and allows customers to view the car without leaving home.

A Ford Motor Co. spokesman said the company is working with its dealers in China to facilitate online sales when necessary, allowing in some cases for financing to be dealt with via email. When necessary, dealers are making home deliveries to customers who can't come into the store.

Car companies have long tried to capitalize on the rise of e-commerce, but that has often conflicted with their large dealership networks. In some markets, like the U.S., franchise agreements require them to only sell cars through dealers. U.S. dealers have lobbied hard against Tesla Inc.'s direct-sales model, blocking the electric car maker from several states.

Some car makers have tried online sales programs through their dealership networks, like General Motors Co.'s Shop-Click-Drive, but found that most car buyers still opt to shop in person for a new vehicle. Online car sales are more prevalent in the used market from startups like Carvana Co. and Shift Technologies Inc. and China's Uxin Ltd.

European dealers also operate under a franchise system, but the rules are more flexible than in the U.S. It is easier for companies like Tesla, which only offers online sales, and third-party multibrand online car dealers to do business online.

In China, there are large franchises but also independent dealers, often part of larger chains, that sell many brands under one roof.

In a 2019 study of Chinese consumers, the consulting group McKinsey & Co. found that by the time consumers were ready to buy a new car at a dealership, they had already obtained 90% of the information they needed to make the purchase. Still, getting behind the wheel in a car for a test drive remains the most important factor for Chinese consumers when deciding whether to buy, the study said, yet more than half of those surveyed would like dealers to deliver the car to their homes for a test drive.

A survey of auto makers by KPMG LLP concluded that, world-wide, 30% to 50% of retail locations would disappear by 2025. "The process is becoming much more digital," said Justin Benson, head of KPMG's automotive research group in the U.K.

Regardless of the epidemic, Volkswagen is moving to completely digitize its consumer sales, enabling anyone interested in purchasing a car or a service, such as ride-hailing, to do so using a Volkswagen app.

In Europe, Volkswagen spent two years negotiating with dealers to agree on a model in 2018 by which they would be integrated in the company's digital service channels and share 10% of online revenues.

In China, where the company sells its namesake VW marque as well as Audi, Skoda, Jetta, and Porsche, Volkswagen is partly building on an online infrastructure. One Jetta dealer, for example, conducted a virtual showroom tour online in December, with more than 10,000 online viewers following the presentation.

Mr. Mayer said the company's past efforts are allowing VW to try new tactics during the epidemic.

"This is what actually works now," he said. "You even have people doing online test drives."

--Nora Naughton contributed to this article.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.45% 208 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
AUDI AG 0.00% 812 Delayed Quote.1.50%
BMW AG -1.52% 58.93 Delayed Quote.-19.43%
CARVANA CO. -6.60% 82.91 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
FIRST BANCORP -3.49% 32.1 Delayed Quote.-16.66%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.14% 6.96 Delayed Quote.-25.16%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.68% 30.5 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
MAYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.24 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.26% 56.28 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
TESLA, INC. -1.62% 667.99 Delayed Quote.59.68%
UXIN LIMITED -4.57% 1.67 Delayed Quote.-26.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.16% 148.58 Delayed Quote.-15.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:45aAs Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
DJ
02/28Volkswagen, accordo da 830 mln euro con consumatori per scandalo diesel
RE
02/28AUDI : VW offers to buy out minority shareholders in Audi
RE
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : has completed fiscal year 2019 successfully. Sales revenue increase..
PU
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : VW proposes 35% dividend increase as 2019 profit surges 22%
RE
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : with positive business performance in 2019
PU
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : Warns of Uncertainty Ahead After Strong 2019 --Update
DJ
02/28Axing of Geneva car show forces manufacturers to rethink car launches
RE
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : 2019 Net Profit Increased; Expects Tough Times Ahead
DJ
02/28VOLKSWAGEN : VZBV Agree to EUR830 Million Settlement for Diesel Customers -- Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 17 983 M
Net income 2019 13 953 M
Finance 2019 21 485 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,25x
P/E ratio 2020 5,14x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 75 580 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 200,08  €
Last Close Price 148,58  €
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.56%83 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.23%182 449
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.43%45 018
DAIMLER AG-23.96%44 168
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.67%43 585
BMW AG-19.43%41 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group