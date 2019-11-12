Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia

Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25% tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the European Union and Japan amid an ongoing trade war with China, five auto officials told Reuters.

The anticipated delay -- expected to be announced later this week -- comes as foreign automakers are eager to highlight U.S. investments to try to dissuade Trump from using tariffs that they argue could cost U.S. jobs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this month tariffs may not be necessary. EU officials expect Trump to announce a six-month delay when he faces a self-imposed deadline this week. Trump in May delayed a decision on tariffs by up to 180 days as he ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to pursue negotiations.

Lighthizer's office recently asked many foreign automakers to provide a tally of investments they have made in the United States, several auto industry officials told Reuters.

The White House and Lighthizer's office declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican ally of Trump's, plans to attend a groundbreaking at Volkswagen AG Chattanooga assembly plant where they will mark the beginning of an $800 million expansion to build electric vehicles and add 1,000 jobs. The high-profile event will also include remarks from Germany's ambassador to the United States.

VW announced the plan to begin producing EVs by 2022 in Tennessee in January.

Daimler AG said in late 2017 it planned to invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint around Tuscaloosa, Alabama, creating more than 600 jobs.

Tariffs on Japan seem even less likely than the EU, experts say.

Japanese automakers and suppliers have announced billions of dollars in investments, most notably a $1.6 billion joint venture plant in Alabama by Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp..

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal in September cutting tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products.

Although the agreement does not cover trade in autos, Abe said in September he had received reassurance from Trump that the United States would not impose auto tariffs on national security grounds. Lighthizer said the two countries would tackle cars in negotiations expected to start next April.

Stefan Mair, member of the executive board of the BDI German industry association, said a deal to permanently remove the threat of tariffs was needed. “The investments that are not being made are costing us the growth of tomorrow, even in sectors that are seemingly not affected,” he said.

Germany's merchandise trade surplus with the United States - $69 billion in 2018 - remains a sore point with the Trump administration as does Japan's $67.6 billion U.S. trade surplus last year -- with two-thirds of that in the auto sector.

By David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:00pAutomakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariff..
RE
04:28pU.S. auto showrooms need more electric cars, environmental group says
RE
10:44aVOLKSWAGEN : Prosecutors seek charges against Volkswagen managers over labor bon..
RE
10:05aVOLKSWAGEN : German Prosecutors Continue Probing Volkswagen Works Council Pay Af..
DJ
08:12aVOLKSWAGEN : German Prosecutors Charge Former, Current Volkswagen Managers in Wo..
DJ
04:41aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : SE Nine-Month Profit Rose on Volkswagen Investment
DJ
11/11VOLKSWAGEN : Three more titles for Audi Sport customers
AQ
11/11AUDI : increases deliveries in October by 26.8 percent to around 149,150 cars
AQ
11/11VOLKSWAGEN : Audi RS 6 Avant to make US debut at Malibu Cars & Coffee; Audi of A..
AQ
11/11Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 247 B
EBIT 2019 17 822 M
Net income 2019 13 702 M
Finance 2019 22 700 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,53x
P/E ratio 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 89 588 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 193,98  €
Last Close Price 179,66  €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.65%99 189
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.77%195 633
DAIMLER AG16.38%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.75%54 894
BMW AG6.12%52 646
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.32%48 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group