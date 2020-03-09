Automakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic

Passenger car retail sales in China fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, preliminary data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed last month.

Below are details on carmakers' announcements (in alphabetical order):

- BAIC BluePark, electric unit of state-owned BAIC Group, sold 1,002 units in February, down by 65.1% from a year earlier.

- Shenzhen electric vehicle maker BYD sold 5,501 cars last month, 79.5% lower y/y.

- General Motors' Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor sold 7,612 units in February, down 92.2% y/y.

- GM's Guangxi-based venture with SAIC Motor and a local partner sold 11,800 units in February, down 88.1% y/y.

- Honda Motor, which has joint ventures with GAC and Hubei-based Dongfeng sold 11,288 units in China last month, down 85.1% y/y.

- Volkswagen's electric vehicle partner JAC sold 11,550 units in February, down by 63.4% y/y.

- Nissan , which has a joint venture with Dongfeng, said China sales dropped 80.3% y/y to 15,111 units in February.

- China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen and General Motors, said group sales dropped 86.9% to 47,365 units last month.

- Japanese automaker Toyota, which has joint ventures with FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] and GAC sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars, 70.2% lower y/y.

- Volkswagen's Shanghai-based venture with SAIC Motor sold 10,000 cars last month, down 91.0% y/y.

