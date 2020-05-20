Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Keeps Germany's Car Makers in the Fast Lane -- Heard on the Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:05am EDT

By Stephen Wilmot

Germany's car manufacturers are once again being bailed out by China.

Having skidded to a halt in February, Chinese vehicle sales are rebounding -- particularly at the luxury end of the market. Premium brands clocked year-over-year growth of 13.6% in April, according to insurance sales tracked by brokerage Bernstein, bringing the decline for the first four coronavirus-stricken months of 2020 to just 14.2%. Bernstein's feedback from dealers suggests demand remains strong this month.

Volkswagen, which owns the Porsche and Audi brands, Mercedes-maker Daimler and BMW dominate the field in China just as they do elsewhere -- only more so. Jürgen Pieper, an analyst at private German bank Metzler, estimates their combined share of the country's luxury-car market is more than 90%, versus roughly 85% globally.

It seems counterintuitive that a sales recovery should be led by products that are more status symbols than everyday necessities. China's wider car market has been shrinking since mid-2018, though, even as premium sales have kept growing. In previous years, the segment's resilience seemed linked to consumers' funding sources: Mass-market brands were more dependent on shadow finance and subsidies, on which Beijing was trying to clamp down.

This year, the uncomfortable truth may be that, in China as in the U.S., the tech-enabled affluent class that might buy a BMW or Mercedes is less economically affected by the health crisis than the blue-collar workers that make them. Social distancing has also given those with means an extra reason to buy a vehicle. China has excellent public transport, but people are nervous about using it, subway use last week was down about 40% year over year.

The luxury-car boom in China is in little danger of running out of road. Car ownership in the country is still far below levels in the West. Premium brands account for just 15.3% of total sales nationwide, according to Goldman Sachs -- up from 9.6% in 2016, but far below the level of the top coastal cities (25% to 29%), let alone luxury hot spot Hong Kong (52%).

The rise of China may be the single biggest reason why Germany's auto stocks -- cost-heavy Daimler aside -- have massively outperformed U.S. peers and the wider European stock market over the past two decades. China kept them in business in the 2009 crisis and will help them through the current one. The country usually contributes roughly 35% and 50% of their profits, estimates Michael Muders, a portfolio manager at Frankfurt-based Union Investment.

This long-term growth story comes with challenges. An increasing share of the vehicles that the companies sell in China are made by local joint ventures of which they only own half. BMW signed a landmark deal in 2018 to increase its stake in its key joint venture to 75%, but it still hasn't completed it. Meanwhile, the car industry in Germany itself has suffered from years of production cuts. The combination of growth in Chinese factories they can never really control with a slow decline at home will only get more awkward politically.

Still, their enduring appeal to China's confident elite puts Germany's manufacturers in a league of their own for investors within the otherwise risk-laden global auto sector. This year the difference will be more obvious than ever.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.94% 1050 Delayed Quote.32.50%
BMW AG -0.53% 49.71 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
DAIMLER AG -1.06% 30.615 Delayed Quote.-37.20%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.64% 44.93 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.23% 177.83 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.01% 130.72 Delayed Quote.-24.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:05aChina Keeps Germany's Car Makers in the Fast Lane -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04:01aVolkswagen to Pay EUR9 Million Settlement Involving CEO, Chairman
DJ
03:44aVOLKSWAGEN : All Volkswagen retail partners agree new sales model for ID. family
PU
03:08aVolkswagen to Pay EUR9 Million in Settlement Involving CEO, Chairman -Manager..
DJ
05/19Volkswagen pays 9 million euros to end proceedings against chairman, CEO
RE
05/19VOLKSWAGEN : 2020 Audi A6 allroad named a 2020 IIHS 'Top Safety Pick+'
AQ
05/19Germany's builders prop up economy as it slides into recession
RE
05/19Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles
RE
05/19EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 78.3% IN : Acea
RE
05/18VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 217 B
EBIT 2020 6 929 M
Net income 2020 4 909 M
Finance 2020 17 379 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 68 113 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,87 €
Last Close Price 132,26 €
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.95%74 457
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.63%164 801
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.78%41 253
DAIMLER AG-37.20%36 260
BMW AG-31.57%35 448
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.54%35 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group