Clean, efficient, quiet: Never before has e-mobility been so advanced as it is now. Volkswagen is at the forefront. Because the time for electric vehicles is ripe. ...

There is no doubt that CO₂ emissions caused by humans have to be reduced as soon as possible. Time is short. In addition to other economic sectors, transportation must also do its part. Volkswagen has chosen to accept its responsibility and wants to become part of the solution.

-----------

Don't miss any updates, subscribe here to the Volkswagen YouTube channel: http://vwgroup.to/YnzD8

---

Further information can be found on our Media-Services: https://www.volkswagen-media-services.com/

and on the Volkswagen Twitter-channel: http://www.twitter.com/vwpress_en

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.