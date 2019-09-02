Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Clean, efficient, quiet: Never before has e-mobility been so advanced as it is now. Volkswagen is at the forefront. Because the time for electric vehicles is ripe. ...

09/02/2019

There is no doubt that CO₂ emissions caused by humans have to be reduced as soon as possible. Time is short. In addition to other economic sectors, transportation must also do its part. Volkswagen has chosen to accept its responsibility and wants to become part of the solution.

Don't miss any updates, subscribe here to the Volkswagen YouTube channel: http://vwgroup.to/YnzD8

Further information can be found on our Media-Services: https://www.volkswagen-media-services.com/

and on the Volkswagen Twitter-channel: http://www.twitter.com/vwpress_en

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:06:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 570 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 23 766 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,38x
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 74 095 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 189,41  €
Last Close Price 146,54  €
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.17%81 495
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.62%184 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
DAIMLER AG-6.98%50 250
BMW AG-13.99%43 342
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.88%41 821
