Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/21 01:38:13 pm
170.57 EUR   +0.73%
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : World premiere Golf 8
PU
01:17pCOUNTDOWN TO THE NEW GOLF : the Golf Mk5 – it's come of age
PU
01:16pVOLKSWAGEN : offers cities cooperation to optimize urban mobility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Countdown to the new Golf: the Golf Mk5 – it's come of age

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
  • 24 October 2019: three days to go until the global debut of the eighth Golf generation
  • The Golf Mk5 sets standards in terms of comfort, dynamics and quality
  • New body variants enhance the Golf's range

This was the Golf generation offering comfort and dynamics that went beyond those of quite a number of competitors within the upper mid-sized vehicle class. The same rang true for quality. A value that underlines the stability of the laser-welded body is that its torsional rigidity had increased by 35 percent in 2003 upon the debut of the Golf Mk5. This also marked the first time that the Golf was optionally available with side airbags in the rear - in conjunction with the standard airbags (front, sides at the front, head-protection airbag) this now meant that eight of these protecting, inflatable pads were on board the vehicle.

In terms of comfort and dynamics the Golf Mk5 scored high marks thanks to features including the new four-link suspension rear axle and a new 7-speed DSG, bi-xenon headlights, rain sensor as well as a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, plus the debut of the first turbocharged direct petrol injection engine in the Golf GTI (2004) as well as the world's first Twincharger (TSI, 2006) featuring turbocharging and compressor-based charging. At the same time, the product line became relevant to an even wider range of drivers thanks to new body variants: the Golf Plus made its debut in 2006, the CrossGolf, a new Variant and the Golf BlueMotion premiered in 2007, the latter of which set a benchmark with an average consumption of just 4.5 l/100 km. In March 2007 the Golf celebrated a major milestone: 25 million units had been produced since 1974. When the Golf Mk6 was subsequently introduced in 2008, 3.4 million units of all available Mk5 variants had been produced.

Golf Mk5 annual figures

2003 Laser-welded doors, underbody, roof seam, side panels
2003 Multi-link rear axle
2003 Electromechanical power steering
2004 Comeback of the GTI with turbocharged engine (147 kW/200 PS)
2006 GT, direct petrol injection engine with twincharging (turbocharger and compressor)
2006 Debut of the Golf Plus
2007 Introduction of CrossGolf and new Golf Estate
2007 Production milestone: 25 million Golfs since 1974
2008 Phase-out of the fifth generation after 3.4 million vehicles produced.

'>
Media contacts
Bernd Schröder
Spokesperson Product Line Compact
Tel. +49 (0) 5361 / 9-36867
Send EmailContact details
Philipp Dörfler
Spokesperson Product Line Compact
Tel. +49 (0) 5361 / 9-87633
Send Email

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : World premiere Golf 8
PU
01:17pCOUNTDOWN TO THE NEW GOLF : the Golf Mk5 – it's come of age
PU
01:16pVOLKSWAGEN : offers cities cooperation to optimize urban mobility
PU
10:41aVOLKSWAGEN : is showcasing answers for urban trends and challenges at the ITS Wo..
PU
05:36aVOLKSWAGEN : The countdown to the new Golf is underway – and the eighth ge..
PU
05:36aACHIEVING ECONOMIC PROGRESS AND SOCI : The United Nations has set 17 goals for a..
PU
02:48aCar Shipper Hits Headwind -- WSJ
DJ
10/18TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
RE
10/18VOLKSWAGEN : Granted More Time to Test Compliance Programs under its U.S. Monito..
AQ
10/18VOLKSWAGEN : While the climate package continues to be a political issue in Germ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 615 M
Net income 2019 13 502 M
Finance 2019 21 484 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,23x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 84 450 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 189,78  €
Last Close Price 169,34  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.90%94 073
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.22%189 373
DAIMLER AG5.48%57 711
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.13%51 641
BMW AG-4.65%48 562
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.88%47 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group