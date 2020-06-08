Log in
Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Exclusive: Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership - sources

06/08/2020 | 10:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Presentation of the new Golf 8 car at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the company's core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Herbert Diess, who is currently head of the VW brand, will still retain his responsibilities as chief executive of the Volkswagen Group, which includes Skoda, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands, the sources said.

The power struggle at the top of the world's largest carmaker comes as Diess attempts to push through painful cuts with the company's labour leaders who control 9 of the 19 seats on the company's supervisory board.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Together with directors from the German state of Lower Saxony, which controls a 20% stake in the carmaker, labour leaders can veto significant decisions by Volkswagen's management.

Diess has been pushing to cut costs on VW's home turf to help pay for a 34 billion euro (£30 billion) investment into electric and autonomous cars and 50 billion euros for battery cell procurement.

His grip on the multi-brand car and truck manufacturer seemed to have increased after German prosecutors last month dropped a market manipulation probe against Diess.

Diess was appointed head of the VW brand in 2015 after defecting from BMW and then climbed to the position of group CEO in April 2018.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Joern Poltz; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
BMW AG 1.48% 60.46 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.76% 55.58 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.16% 148.92 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 4 924 M 5 565 M 5 565 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 699 M 19 699 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 74 120 M 83 884 M 83 766 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 154,83 €
Last Close Price 148,98 €
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.47%87 099
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.39%178 156
DAIMLER AG-19.33%48 219
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%47 616
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.37%43 805
BMW AG-18.65%43 537
