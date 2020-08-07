Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fisker has tentative deal for Magna to build its electric SUV in Austria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fisker logo is seen on a Fisker Karma car at the

Electric carmaker Fisker Inc, which recently announced plans to go public through a merger with a so-called blank-check company, said on Friday it has a tentative deal for Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc to build its Ocean electric SUV.

Fisker said in a statement that it expects to reach a definitive agreement "in the next few months" to have Magna Steyr start production of the Fisker Ocean at its Graz, Austria, plant as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.

A Magna spokesman confirmed the memorandum of understanding, but declined further comment.

Fisker added the companies were "also evaluating manufacturing options for the United States and China."

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, backed by alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management Inc, announced a deal last month to take Fisker public through a merger that valued the EV startup at $2.9 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

A blank-check company, or SPAC, is a shell company that raises money through an initial public offering to buy an operating company, typically within two years.

Shares of Spartan were off 2.2% at $13.44 on Friday afternoon, well below the high of $23.86 when the deal was announced. The stock is still above Spartan's IPO price of $10.

Spartan shares fell 20% last week after Fisker disclosed it would not close a deal by the end of July as previously hoped to use Volkswagen AG EV platform for its Ocean SUV.

Fisker said when it announced the Spartan deal that it was in talks with VW to use the German automaker's MEB EV platform to speed vehicle development and cut costs.

Fisker said last week it will continue talks with VW in September after the European summer holidays. A spokesman said on Friday that situation had not changed.

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.41% 48.78 Delayed Quote.1.82%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.78% 65.82 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
SPARTAN ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP. -0.08% 12.36 Delayed Quote.21.66%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.85% 132.86 Delayed Quote.-23.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:19pFisker has tentative deal for Magna to build its electric SUV in Austria
RE
05:31aAuto supplier Magna's sales beat as virus-hit vehicle production rebounds
RE
04:29aAuto supplier Magna's sales beat as virus-hit vehicle production rebounds
RE
08/062021 AUDI E-TRON SUV FAMILY : making going electric with an e-tron more accessib..
AQ
08/06ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell and Ducati deepen technical partnership expanding dist..
AQ
08/06FOUR MORE FORMER AUDI MANAGERS INDIC : prosecutors
RE
08/06SAIC Motor's Car Sales Rose 4% in July
DJ
08/04VOLKSWAGEN : Thomas Schäfer takes over as Chairman of the Board at ŠKODA ..
PU
08/04New Ford CEO Farley eyes expansion into tech fields
RE
08/04New Ford CEO Farley will wrestle with virus, restructuring
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 216 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2020 3 972 M 4 678 M 4 678 M
Net cash 2020 19 012 M 22 389 M 22 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 69 999 M 82 507 M 82 431 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,67 €
Last Close Price 134,00 €
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.97%83 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%180 186
DAIMLER AG-17.74%51 464
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.78%43 339
BMW AG-24.49%42 362
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.27%38 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group