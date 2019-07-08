Log in
Group Awards 2019: Volkswagen Group Honours International TOP Suppliers

07/08/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Group Board Member for Components and Procurement, welcomed the guests: 'We are dedicating the Group Award to celebrate and acknowledge your achievements and commitment. Today, the best 130 companies from a total of over 40,000 suppliers are represented here. We would like to thank you and your motivated employees for the successful cooperation'.

The award was presented in six categories that reflect the most important topics of the ongoing transformation of the Volkswagen Group. The individual awards were presented by the category sponsors from the Board of Management of the Group and the Volkswagen and Volkswagen Components brands.

Award Winner

Category

Category Sponsor

Grob-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

E-Mobility

Oliver Blume, Board Member Group Production and CEO Porsche AG

Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe

Value Innovation

Ralf Brandstätter, COO and Board Member Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand for Procurement

Eisenwerk Brühl

Performance Champion Local

Thomas Schmall, CEO Volkswagen Group Components

ZKW Group GmbH

Corning Inc.

YAPP Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Performance Champions Global

Stefan Sommer, Board Member Components and Procurement

Osram Licht AG

Sustainability

Stefan Sommer, Board Member Components and Procurement

Microsoft

Intelligent Driving

Ralf Brandstätter, COO and Board Member Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand for Procurement

In terms of the future challenges for the Volkswagen Group and its business partners, Sommer said he expected the companies to become business partners and to jointly see the transformation in drivetrain technology as a challenge and an opportunity.

He called on the companies: 'The Volkswagen Group regards itself as a pioneer in the field of sustainability. We are committed to CO2 neutrality in the year 2050. Take up your responsibility and support us with sustainability and transparency throughout the entire supply chain'.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:12:01 UTC
