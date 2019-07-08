Group Awards 2019: Volkswagen Group Honours International TOP Suppliers

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Group Board Member for Components and Procurement, welcomed the guests: 'We are dedicating the Group Award to celebrate and acknowledge your achievements and commitment. Today, the best 130 companies from a total of over 40,000 suppliers are represented here. We would like to thank you and your motivated employees for the successful cooperation'.
The award was presented in six categories that reflect the most important topics of the ongoing transformation of the Volkswagen Group. The individual awards were presented by the category sponsors from the Board of Management of the Group and the Volkswagen and Volkswagen Components brands.
|
Award Winner
|
Category
|
Category Sponsor
|
Grob-Werke GmbH & Co. KG
|
E-Mobility
|
Oliver Blume, Board Member Group Production and CEO Porsche AG
|
Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe
|
Value Innovation
|
Ralf Brandstätter, COO and Board Member Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand for Procurement
|
Eisenwerk Brühl
|
Performance Champion Local
|
Thomas Schmall, CEO Volkswagen Group Components
|
ZKW Group GmbH
Corning Inc.
YAPP Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.
|
Performance Champions Global
|
Stefan Sommer, Board Member Components and Procurement
|
Osram Licht AG
|
Sustainability
|
Stefan Sommer, Board Member Components and Procurement
|
Microsoft
|
Intelligent Driving
|
Ralf Brandstätter, COO and Board Member Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand for Procurement
In terms of the future challenges for the Volkswagen Group and its business partners, Sommer said he expected the companies to become business partners and to jointly see the transformation in drivetrain technology as a challenge and an opportunity.
He called on the companies: 'The Volkswagen Group regards itself as a pioneer in the field of sustainability. We are committed to CO2 neutrality in the year 2050. Take up your responsibility and support us with sustainability and transparency throughout the entire supply chain'.
